The Maple Leafs finally made the change they needed

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a recent trend of coming back late in games. For years, the Toronto Maple Leafs were labeled as a team that struggled to close games. When trailing heading into the third period in years past, the Maple Leafs had a hard time finding ways to win.

This version of the Maple Leafs is different; they can stick with it late in games when things haven't been going their way and play to their strengths. Toronto’s recent run of late-game pushes and comeback wins isn’t a coincidence; it’s becoming a trend, and it says something important about the identity of the Leafs.

Different style of hockey under Berube

The biggest change from years past is that they are no longer uncomfortable. Craig Berube consistently designs game plans that keep the Maple Leafs within reach and able to attack the game when they need to. The Maple Leafs do not force offence throughout the game and have learnt the importance of playing strong defensively.

This is a big change from when Sheldon Keefe was behind the bench. When the Maple Leafs were trailing late in games, it was almost a guarantee that they would lose. The Maple Leafs have shown their willingness to stay in games and fight to the very end.

A sign of change

Under Craig Berube, Toronto’s late-game approach has become more intentional. They play a hard style of hockey that won't show up on the highlight reels. They can find ways to control the game by playing heavier, more direct, and pushing the puck into the offensive zone. A concern in pushing for offence is defending your own net, and that is something the Maple Leafs have strived to control. The Leafs understand when to push the play. This is seen when they can get a mismatch of lines, or when the Leafs can hem their opponents in their zone for a period of time.

By changing their approach and playing this style of hockey, they can keep games close and find ways to pounce on their opponents when given the chance. The Leafs have proved they can stay competitive in games they aren't playing well, which will go a long way to getting back into the playoff hunt.