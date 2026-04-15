Rick Bowness just said what Craig Berube wouldn't about the Maple Leafs

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach (for now) Rick Bowness went on a tirade following his team’s 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in their final game of the season. What the veteran coach said is something that Craig Berube should have said months ago about the Toronto Maple Leafs.

For starters, Bowness acted like a man with nothing to lose. His post-game comments reflected someone who cares less about his job security, not because he didn’t care about doing well, but because he wasn’t afraid of being fired.

If you want to be successful in life and in business, you have to act that way sometimes. But that’s not what Berube did this season. He spent much of the season on his heels, hoping things would work out on his own.

Bowness unloaded on his team’s poor effort from Tuesday night.

“I don’t know if I’m back, but if I’m back, I’m changing this culture. These guys, they don’t care. Losing is not important enough to them.”

While Columbus outshot the Capitals 28-21, they only registered three hits, while allowing 23 turnovers. That boiled Bowness’ blood. To make matters worse, the victory enabled the Capitals to sweep the season series over the Blue Jackets.

After a passionate railing of his team, Bowness offered an explanation for his team’s late-season collapse.

“Because it got tough. Because it got hard. We talked about it after the Olympic break. It’s going to get harder. So, everything was good as long as it was going their way. And now it gets tough, we don’t want to battle back. That’s what’s happened over the last week.”

An emotional and angry Rick Bowness goes OFF on his #CBJ team after their 2-8-1 finish to the season: “These guys, they don’t care. Losing is not important enough to them … If I’m back, we’re changing this freaking culture.” pic.twitter.com/ZjBpaxhmPB — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 15, 2026

Put Berube’s face over Bowness’ comments, and it sounds like he’s talking about the Maple Leafs. Bowness had his team rolling during a stretch when everything felt easy. But as soon as things got tougher, they crumbled.

We can debate whether that’s on him, on the players, or both. But the bottom line is that Bowness had the gall to call out his players the way he did. Bowness didn’t just point to his head and his heart.

The Blue Jackets’ coach didn’t just look puzzled and gave vague answers. Who knows if Bowness is back in Columbus next season? But if he isn’t, the Maple Leafs should look into bringing him into the fold.

Berube never really got tough with Maple Leafs this season

Bowness’ comments spoke volumes about what it takes to win in the NHL. By underscoring the fact that his team stopped competing when it got hard, it sounds a lot like what happened around the middle of January.

After the Leafs had seemingly turned things around in late December and early January, the Leafs went off the rails. Toronto was 24-16-8 on January 17 after an exciting come-from-behind win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Thereafter, the Maple Leafs bombed. They lost six in a row, but still harbored some hope after a brief three-game winning streak. Following the Olympics, the Leafs lost eight in a row to essentially end their season.

Where was Berube amid all of this? Getting clobbered in the head at the gym. He lost total control over the team, and eventually, injuries spiraled out of control.

Sadly, the event that underscored the Maple Leafs’ lack of effort was the non-retaliation for the hit on Auston Matthews by Radko Gudas.

We have to thank Rick Bowness for saying what he did. It helped put words to the disaster we’ve seen in Leafs Nation this season.

If Berube is back next season, it’s because the organization doesn’t care about winning.