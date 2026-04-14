Maple Leafs star says what everyone’s thinking about the rookies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have given several prospects with the Toronto Marlies a chance in the NHL over the past couple of games.

Artur Akhtyamov, Ryan Tverberg, William Villeneuve, Jacob Quillan, and Luke Haymes have all made their NHL debuts and impressed during this recent stretch. Each of them have taken on meaningful roles in the lineup, logging tough minutes against top competition.

Craig Berube and Matthew Knies speak on rookies' impact in the Leafs lineup

“It’s good energy. All of those guys are eager to play, and all of them have earned it with their play with the Marlies. Watching them practice, these guys are really good players that I think have a lot of potential to help our team in the coming years,” Matthew Knies said on Monday pregame.

Both head coach Craig Berube and star forward Matthew Knies have spoken about their performances and what they could mean for the Maple Leafs’ future.

"They do some good things. They’re not bad. It’s a lot for them. It’s a lot for the young goalie coming into the NHL, too. Now, you’re facing NHL shooters, and you’ve really got to do a good job of being composed in net and tracking the puck. There are mistakes, but they’re working and trying. I thought William Villeneuve had another good game. I was happy with Villeneuve’s game tonight," Berube said on Monday postgame.

Moving towards Game 82 on Wednesday

These prospects getting their chance in the Maple Leafs lineup are trying to make a name for themselves and leave a good impression on the management staff heading into training camp next season. The four skaters have contributed three points since being up with the Maple Leafs. While many do not believe that these players will be with the Maple Leafs full-time, it helps develop them further and gives them a taste of what it takes to play at the highest level.

The Maple Leafs close out their season on Wednesday for the final edition of the Battle of Ontario, which gives these players their last opportunity to make a lasting impact heading into next season.