Replacing Mitch Marner could be done by committee for Leafs

Mitch Marner's departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs marks a significant shift for the team's top six. Fans are left wondering how the Leafs could fill such a void. However, rather than searching for a single player to replace Marner, the Maple Leafs have opted for a different approach, or so it would seem. Leafs GM Brad Treliving has built depth and physicality through multiple players while creating valuable cap space in the early stages of free agency.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have followed in the footsteps of many other teams and overpaid for a high-level right-winger to replace Marner, but instead, they managed to acquire a trio of players that arguably matches the offensive production of Marner, and they did it for nearly $5 million less. Many said replacing Marner was impossible, which one-for-one it is, but I don't think that was ever Treliving's ultimate goal.

Treliving has stated that he continues to look at the free agent and trade markets in hopes of improving the Leafs' top six due to the absence of Marner, but I don't believe he is trying to replace Marner. Yes, having a 100-point player is special, but if healthy, Auston Matthews is a 100-point guy, and William Nylander is an 80-point guy, so offense is not the issue Treliving is the most concerned about.

Changing the Leafs' DNA with three new players, who, when combined, equal the same offensive output as Marner, but add a lot more physicality and do it for $5 million cheaper, is where the Leafs appear to be going for the 2025-26 season. We also can't forget that Matthew Knies is on an upward trajectory from the 58 points he registered last season. So, who are the three players replacing Marner?

Mitch Marner's replacements

The new trio of players includes Nicolas Roy, Matias Maccelli, and Michael Pezzetta. When you combine all three of their numbers over the past three seasons and project them across an 82-game season, something surprising happens: they total 38 goals, 69 assists, and 107 points. Combined, that puts them five points ahead of the 102 points Marner registered last season. Yes, it might be a stretch, but depending on who these three play with, especially Maccelli and Roy, they could see improved numbers over last season.

Now, when changing the DNA of a team, there’s more to it than point totals. Treliving and Leafs head coach Craig Berube want the Leafs to be harder to play against. Over the past three seasons, Roy (232), Maccelli (35), and Pezzetta (554) have delivered more than 800 more hits, and over 700 more than Marner (161). That kind of physical play might not appear on the score sheet, but it wears opponents down.

Adding these three players and re-signing Steven Lorentz gives everyone, including opposing teams, an idea of what kind of lineup Berube plans on using this season, and beyond. Let's hope it also translates into better success in the playoffs.