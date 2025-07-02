Maple Leafs smartly avoid overspending in free agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed Steven Lorentz on June 30th and made five additional depth signings on Day 1 of NHL free agency. Leafs GM Brad Treliving did not sign any of the big-name players rumored to be on the Leafs' wish list, such as Brad Marchand, Mikael Granlund, or Andrew Mangiapane. Instead, he left the overspending on free agents to his GM brethren.

The Toronto Maple Leafs started the free agency period by re-signing forward Steven Lorentz to a three-year deal with an AAV of $1.35 million. When asked about re-signing with the Leafs, Lorentz stated that, in his heart, he knew he wanted to return and play for the team he had grown up cheering for. Lorentz registered eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 80 games for the Leafs while averaging 10:33 minutes of ice time.

With Lorentz re-signed, the Leafs later announced the signing of former Montreal Canadiens tough guy Michael Pezzetta to a two-year contract with an AAV of $812,500. Pezzetta (27) is a younger version of Leafs tough guy Ryan Reaves (38). There's no telling what the Leafs' plans are for Reaves, but he was sent down to the Toronto Marlies last season.

The Leafs continued their depth signings by re-signing defenseman Dakota Mermis to a two-year deal that carries an AAV of $812,500. Mermis is pretty much an AHL lifer, but he gives the organization depth on defense, which is never a bad thing. He registered seven assists in 32 games for the Toronto Marlies last season. Mermis will continue his role as a leader in the Marlies locker room and help the next crop of young Leafs defensemen.

With their next signing, the Leafs have reunited with Travis Boyd on a one-year deal worth $775,000. Boyd played in 20 games for the Leafs during the 2020-21 season. Although he spent most of last season playing for the Iowa Wild in the AHL, he will be given a shot at making the Leafs roster in training camp and pre-season. Boyd registered 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points in 63 AHL games last season. Depending on what other moves the Leafs make this off-season, Boyd could be in the Leafs' bottom-six to start the season.

The Leafs added more depth to the Toronto Marlies with the signing of Benoit-Olivier Groulx (25). He registered 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points in the AHL last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack. His new deal is a two-year deal with an AAV of $812,500. To round off the signings for day one, the Leafs signed Vinni Lettieri to a one-year deal worth $775,000. He registered 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points in 47 games for the Providence Bruins of the AHL last season.

One fun thing to point out is that none of the Maple Leafs' newest signings use Darren Ferris as their agent. Ferris is the agent who represents former Leafs forward Mitch Marner. The Leafs currently have no players on their roster who are represented by Ferris.