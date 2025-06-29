Recapping the Maple Leafs' 2025 NHL Draft

Third round

86th Overall - Tyler Hopkins, C Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

The Maple Leafs go with another center for their next pick, selecting Kingston Frontenacs center, Tyler Hopkins. He was drafted fourth overall by the Frontenacs at the 2023 OHL Draft. This past year he scored 20 goals, 31 assists for 51 points in 67 games, a giant leap from the 13 points in 59 games last year.

Hopkins is listed at 6-1 and 183lbs, he is a defensively responsible center who can play in all situations. He plays with good energy and forechecks hard, showing a lot of compete, this is when he’s at his best. He has some good and intriguing offensive skill that helps him get a middle-six projection.

Like Koblar, the addition of Hopkins helps to bolster the Maple Leafs pipeline up the middle.

Fifth round

137th overall - William Belle, RW (USNTDP)

A fitting forward here with the Leafs third selection, drafting 6-4 214lbs right wing powerforward, William Belle. He recorded 16 points in 55 games with the US National Team Development Program. He is an interesting story, having learned to skate at a local mall while he lived in China. He moved back to the US where he attended Shattuck St. Mary’s and was a standout player.

He is a big bodied powerforward who throws crushing hits and likes to play with that edge. He also shows solid two-way ability, capable of creating turnovers and shutting down opponents. He is another player who projects as more of a safe bottom-six option which you need and is not bad at this range.

It is surprising that the Leafs opted for another forward in this draft but the team has done work to add a lot of defensemen into the program. if you like players, you like them so you might as well pick them if they’re available.

153rd overall - Harry Nansi, RW/C Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Harry Nansi is about as much of a project as you can draft, which isn’t bad in this range. He is one of the draft’s youngest players as a September 10, 2007 birthday, meaning he won’t turn 18 for nearly three more months. Nansi flew under the radar for most, partially because he played a role further down the Attack lineup. As such he did not produce much, scoring only 23 points in 67 games for the OHL’s Attack.

Since I already wrote about Nansi I will just quote what I said about his game here; “He is an energy player who uses his size to his advantage, battling with opposing players and being an imposing threat. He also shows some sound defensive instincts, being used mainly in a bottom-six role for the Owen Sound Attack. He has a lot of raw attributes but shows good drive and some intriguing skills with the puck on his stick. He has a decent shot and passing ability and his lanky frame means he has some space to add muscle. If he can do that, he could really take off in the next few seasons.”

Once again, shocked the team is still going for forwards but they are following similar archetypes, going for players who have some projectable traits to try and fill out their roster in the coming seasons.