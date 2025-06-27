Sleeper forwards Maple Leafs could target at 2025 NHL Draft

Jimmy Lombardi

The Flint Firebirds middle-six center went from being a relative unknown to a player who features on plenty of public top-100 rankings. He didn’t produce at a high level, scoring 13 goals and 32 assists for 45 points through 63 games. To top it off, he doesn’t have exceptional size either at 6-0 and 180lbs but he bring some interesting skill to the table.

Lombardi has a good motor, allowing him to play with energy and pace on both ends of the ice. Defensively, he is able to pressure opposing players to win pucks for his team and his good speed and pace allow him to capitalize on these turnovers. He is able to create plays and facilitate for his teammates, by far his best skill. He also has some transition ability.

Overall, Lombardi is a bit of a project, which is to be expected as the draft stretches on. However, his good two-way play makes him an interesting player for the Leafs who will need to supplement their pool, especially after trading away Fraser Minten. Given his skillset, he could conceivably play in a bottom-six role which is where the Leafs will require the most help moving forward. Elite prospect’s consolidated ranking has him 95th which is near the end of the third round but could possibly drop depending on team lists.

Shamar Moses

Shamar Moses may be one of the drafts more underrated forwards. He is a winger who has good size at 6-1 203lbs and scored at a reasonable clip after his trade to the OHL’s North Bay Battalion, scoring 12 goals 36 assists and 48 points in 61 games.

Surprisingly when looking at his stature, Moses is not some aggressive power forward winger. This year he logged only 33 penalty minutes and although he does possesses some power qualities, a much more apt description for his playstyle would be playmaker. He is able to make some impressive passes, showcasing good vision and playmaking abilities. His biggest flaw is his skating ability, he is not the most technically sound skater and lacks foot speed. If he can add an explosive element to his stride, he could improve his game ten-fold.

As of right now, Moses does not have a consolidated ranking but typically ranges between pick 80 and 125 but goes unranked on many lists as well. This means that Moses could be picked really anywhere this draft and could be available late. This would work great for the Maple Leafs who have limited draft capital in the early rounds.

Harry Nansi

Speaking of big-bodied wingers, Harry Nansi is a player that has fallen under the radar a bit. He is 6-3 and 179lbs, and is one of the drafts youngest players with a September 10, 2007 birthdate. This means he is only about a week away from being eligible for next years draft, giving him some potentially extra room on his development curve.

He is an energy player who uses his size to his advantage, battling with opposing players and being an imposing threat. He also shows some sound defensive instincts, being used mainly in a bottom-six role for the Owen Sound Attack. He has a lot of raw attributes but shows good drive and some intriguing skills with the puck on his stick. He has a decent shot and passing ability and his lanky frame means he has some space to add muscle. If he can do that, he could really take off in the next few seasons.

Currently, he is 93rd on elite prospects’ consolidated ranking. I think he could see himself fall down lists though given his raw game and lack of production (23 points in 67 games). He would be a project player but with the Leafs robust resources, what better team than them to invest in a young player?

I, of course have no insider information when coming up with these potential targets. I am just using trends and my knowledge of the Maple Leafs tendencies, prospects and the 2025 NHL Draft. But, some other names the Maple Leafs could consider is: