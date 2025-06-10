Re-signing Max Pacioretty would be terrible for Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs would be crazy to re-sign Max Pacioretty this offseason.

Max Pacioretty has had a fantastic career, but the last five years have been filled with injuries and below average stats. The 36-year-old won't be an expensive option for the Leafs next year, but he shouldn't be wasting a roster spot for someone who can actually be effective.

I was all on-board for the Leafs signing Pacioretty last year and saw a world where he could be a 20-goal scorer. He was only a few years removed from a solid stat-line in Vegas and I truly thought that he could be that perfect fit alongside John Tavares and William Nylander on the second-line.

That unfortunately never transpired, as Pacioretty only scored 13 points in the regular season. However, he almost matched that total in the playoffs, finishing with three goals and eight points in only 11 playoff games. Although the regular season was a bust, you could say his season was a success because of his contributions in the playoffs.

Despite those decent numbers, why should they roll the dice on a 36-year-old who has been riddled with injuries for the past few years? It seems almost certain that he will get injured again next year and he would just be another version of Jason Spezza, Wayne Simmonds or Joe Thornton.

Leafs should not re-sign Max Pacioretty

All three were great players in their prime, but they're not aging like fine wine right now. Pacioretty was leaning retirement, but it feels like he wants to return and seemingly wants to play in Toronto, but the Leafs shouldn't budge.

If he's your second-line left-winger you're in a lot of trouble, and if he's your fourth-line winger, what's even the point of having him there? If you're going to be successful in the playoffs, don't you want your fourth-line to be fast and gritty? Pacioretty should a little edge with his hitting ability in the playoffs, but does he really fit that mold? I don't think so.

I know that Pacioretty's price-tag is exciting and the fact that he's scored 30 goals multiple times is appealing, but it's a waste of a roster spot. That spot should be filled with a younger cheaper player (Easton Cowan anyone?) and someone who you know can play all 82 games.

Unfortunately it's too much of a risk and it would be a silly move to bring him back, so hopefully the Leafs look past his name and can focus their attention elsewhere.