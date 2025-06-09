Max Pacioretty leaning towards re-signing with Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty is reportedly leaning towards inking an extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs before the start of the NHL's free agency period, which begins on July 1st. According to James Mirtle of The Athletic, who was at the NHL’s Scouting Combine in Buffalo, both sides are interested in getting a new contract signed. I suspect a new deal would be for one year, possibly two for around $800K - $900K. He made $873,770 last season.

During his end-of-season media availability on May 20th, Pacioretty hinted at retirement, was unsure about his future, and expressed a desire to spend more time with his family. He did miss significant time during the regular season due to injury but stepped up when it mattered most during the playoffs while playing with John Tavares and William Nylander on the Maple Leafs second line. Pacioretty came through with some clutch moments in this year's playoffs. He scored the series-winning goal against the Ottawa Senators and scored an insurance marker in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers to force a Game 7.

Pacioretty registered five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 37 games during a regular season plagued by injury. He also added three goals and five assists for eight points in eight playoff games. His postseason tally placed him fourth on the Leafs behind Austin Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. Pacioretty originally joined the Maple Leafs on a professional tryout (PTO) last September and earned a roster spot in training camp.

One thing that surprised a lot of fans was how gritty Pacioretty could play. He finished the season with 105 hits, which placed him 7th on the team in that category. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube likes Pacioretty and trusts him. Pacioretty fits in well with the Leafs locker room and definitely brings leadership qualities. If he indeed wants to play in the 2025-26 season, I don't see the Leafs having any issues re-signing him.

Pacioretty returning will give Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving one less thing to worry about while he focuses on changing the Leafs DNA. Treliving promised there would be changes, so it’ll be interesting to see who else joins Pacioretty in returning to the team for the 2025-26 season. One name that stands out is former captain John Tavares. All indications point to him returning as well.