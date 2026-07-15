Predicting the Maple Leafs power play units for next season

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the 2026-27 with a drastically overhauled roster compared to the disappointing, 28th-placed team they had a year ago.

Since being hired in May, John Chayka and Mats Sundin have come in and made major changes to the team's coaching staff, front office, and of course, the actual player roster.

These new changes are sure to affect the team's power play lines, an area that the Maple Leafs have been near the league leaders at over the past few years, as since 2020-21, the Leafs rank 4th in the NHL with a percentage of 24.2.

With that out of the way, here's how the new-look Leafs could shape up next season on the man-advantage.

Who is going to play on the Leafs' power play?

Power Play Line 1: Darren Raddysh, John Tavares, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Gavin McKenna

I'm getting excited just looking at this group, as there's potential for these five to be the best the Leafs have had in a long time, even with their recent success.

The obvious addition here is Darren Raddysh, who put up 22 goals last season in just 73 games, including 10 on the power play. His 10 tallies would've been second on the Leafs last season, right behind Tavares' 12.

Raddysh gives the Leafs a power play quarterback they haven't had in a very long time, and only one Leafs defenseman ever has scored double-digit power play goals in a single season (Bryan McCabe in 2005-06 and 2006-07), and Raddysh could very well do the same next season.

Along with the likes of Tavares, Matthews, and Nylander, all of whom have been superstars in the league at one point or another, I've thrown in this year's #1 overall pick Gavin McKenna.

I would've loved to have Matthew Knies on the first power play unit, but if there was one guy to drop down to line 2, it had to be him.

McKenna's natural playmaking ability makes him a strong fit to fit in with goal scorers Matthews, Tavares, and Nylander, and I like his fit better on line 1 than 2.

The Leafs never really filled the void left by Mitch Marner, and McKenna's passing skills could get their power play back to an elite level despite its drop-off last season.

Power Play Line 2: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Matthew Knies, Jack Roslovic, Easton Cowan, Nick Paul

This second line could actually be sneaky-good. Ekman-Larsson played on the top power play unit a bunch last year, and likely would've again this season if not for the signing of Raddysh.

Knies also has top-power play experience, scoring six goals and 16 points last season with man advantage.

After Knies and OEL, the Leafs have a natural playmaker in Cowan, and two finishers in Paul and Roslovic. All three of these guys have 20-goal potential, if not more with the right opportunities.

The main faceoff guy in this group will be Roslovic, who's quietly put up 53% and 54% in the faceoff circle over the last two seasons.

This second group could surprise many, and all five guys could arguably be PP1 players on other teams.

I hate to move Knies to PP2, but there was no other option given the firepower on line 1. He could easily be moved up in exchange for McKenna, Tavares, or even Nylander, but for now I'd keep him where he is.

DailyFaceoff has virtually the same combinations as me, except for putting Knies on PP1 and McKenna on PP2. They also still have Morgan Rielly on line 2 instead of Paul, which I could see as a possibility, assuming he doesn't get traded before the season starts.

No matter what the Leafs decide on for their power play lines, they have a squad who can form two dangerous groups, and with the right chemistry, could find their way to near the top of the league once again.