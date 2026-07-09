Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager John Chayka has been a breath of fresh air since the firing of Brad Treliving near the end of the 2025-26 season.

Despite his below-than-average track record in his previous role with the Arizona Coyotes, Chayka has been proactive in his new role with the Leafs, upgrading the defense group and goal crease with some of the top available free agents.

Along with a revamped coaching staff and bottom-six forward group, Chayka's moves have given Toronto Maple Leafs fans something they haven't had since the 2025 playoffs. Hope.

There's not much more Chayka can do to improve this team in its current state, and it's up to the players now to finally bring the Leafs back to the Stanley Cup Final.

John Chayka's busy offseason leaves next year in the players' hands

It's no secret the Leafs are coming off an extremely disappointing 2025-26 season, which was to blame for multiple reasons.

Adjusting to the absence of Mitch Marner and never truly replacing his impact didn't make things better, a coaching system from Craig Berube that didn't fit the team's identity, a fall-off in their goaltending, and some overall down seasons from multiple top players are all to blame for their drop in the standings.

But this year, there is no such excuse for another regular season failure.

The team was gifted junior superstar Gavin McKenna in the draft lottery, a brand new management group and coaching staff were hired to inject a new identity into the group, and an abundanace of different moves have been made to improve the roster.

It's all up to the players now, and to no one's surprise, the Leafs need a massive bounce back from their former MVP.

Auston Matthews is only two seasons removed from a 69-goal season, still just 28 years old, been given a new head coach in Jim Hiller, who knows him quite well, and now has a supporting cast of defensive specialists to give him more opportunites to flourish in the offensive zone.

The Leafs offensive depth, defensive core, and goaltending has all been upgraded by Chayka, but the one thing that he didn't touch was the top of the forward group.

Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and Easton Cowan all remain as the key offensive contributors for this group, who have now been joined by McKenna and Jack Roslovic as reinforcements.

Again, there's no excuse for the Leafs this season not to at least make the playoffs, but for Matthews, there's no excuses for him to not return to form this season.

The supporting cast has been improved, a new coach is at the helm, his injuries seem to be a thing of the past.

Matthews has proven before he can put the team on his back, and there's no reason he can't do that again this year, as another 30-goal campaign is just not good enough from #34.