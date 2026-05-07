Passing on Gavin McKenna could haunt the Maple Leafs forever

In an almost poetic fashion and with just an 8.5 per cent chance, the Leafs won the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery after a woeful season, missing the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Coincidentally, the last time Toronto had the pick was 10 years ago when the Leafs picked Auston Matthews in 2016. The pick, combined with the addition of new general manager John Chayka and Matt Sundin as Senior Executive Advisor of Hockey Operations, has re-ignited hope for Leafs fans.

The Leafs are expected to draft Gavin McKenna, who is projected to go first overall after his breakout season at Penn State University. The 18-year-old winger put up 15 goals and 36 assists in the 2025-26 season.

McKenna captivated hockey fans throughout the season, breaking Penn State records, increasing draft anticipation, and drawing media attention. The freshman broke the team's record for most points in a game on February 20, scoring one goal and seven assists in a win against Ohio State. McKenna finished the season setting multiple Penn State records.

Gavin McKenna would change everything in Toronto

Before making his college debut, the Whitehorse native spent three successful seasons in the WHL playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers. McKenna has been breaking records his entire career and currently holds the CHL record for longest point streak at 54 consecutive games.

The 170-pound freshman stands at 6-foot-tall but makes up for his size with grit, playmaking ability, and hockey I.Q. McKenna dominates his opponents by playing strategically under pressure and maintaining control of the play. He is patient in his play and doesn’t rush moves. His precise stickhandling and shot, combined with his play-making mindset, set him apart from other players.

Gavin McKenna in 180 hockey games dating back to 2022-23 (WHL, WJC, NCAA).



99 goals, 211 assists, 310 points.



Is that good? 🤯#Leafsforever pic.twitter.com/D50sQK3gg3 — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) May 6, 2026

If the Leafs were to pick McKenna, the 2026-27 season could look completely different. The idea of Matthews centring McKenna and Nyalnder is a dream to Leafs fans. The addition of McKenna to Toronto would reinforce the new young group, which is currently led by Easton Cowan.

The two young players have much in common; they each dominated in their respective CHL leagues, are on the smaller side, have unique styles of play, and have garnered mass attention. In his first season with the Leafs, Cowan has grown into a physical player who will defend his teammates and has developed to make more thoughtful plays. This development could be key for McKenna.

McKenna represents exactly what Toronto needs to come back from the past season and turn into a team that demands the respect and attention of its opponents and media. A young player with a fresh perspective for a new era, who isn't afraid to get physical and defend his team. The fans need this, something to believe in.

The first round of the 2026 NHL draft will be held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26.