One winger the Maple Leafs need to avoid in free agency

There has been some chatter loosely linking UFA winger Patrik Laine to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 28-year-old forward ended a controversial four-year deal signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets, one that came under fire for being a gross overpay.

Laine had a bit of a resurgence in 2024-25 with the Montreal Canadiens, scoring 20 goals in 52 games. But that was a brief renaissance as Laine crashed and burned this past season. He only played in five games, missing the entire season with an injury and surgery.

This summer, he’s a UFA and a risky asset at best. The new CBA rules will allow Laine to sign an incentive-laden contract despite being under 35. Laine’s injury history allows him to ink a “show me” deal aimed at reviving his career.

That’s part of the allure that Laine brings to several organizations, including the Maple Leafs. But it’s also the reason why Toronto should just avoid Laine altogether. Yes, there could be some potential to revive his career with the right circumstances. However, the concept of a “fresh start” just doesn’t apply to Laine anymore.

When Laine hit the wall with the Winnipeg Jets, the whole idea of moving him to the Blue Jackets was precisely to give him that coveted fresh start. It sort of worked, but it also led Laine to miss a good chunk of time with Columbus.

The “fresh start” narrative surfaced again when the former second-overall pick was traded to the Habs. Again, it sort of worked, but then blew up spectacularly last season.

There is one way that Maple Leafs could take flyer on Laine

This discussion isn’t meant to imply that Laine is somehow a toxic asset. The conversation paints that his history makes Laine a risky asset. As such, the Maple Leafs should be wary of targeting him this summer.

Ideally, any club would sign him to a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO). A PTO is the best way to minimize risk while giving Laine another kick at the NHL can.

But if a PTO is a no-go, a one-year, incentive-laden contract is the best way to go. The idea of a multi-year deal should be a non-starter for Toronto. Laine does not offer anything beyond a good shot and some depth scoring. He’s hardly a reliable defensive player and is known to be lackadaisical on the backcheck.

That’s why a one-year deal based on performance bonuses would make a lot of sense. Giving Laine a $1 million base salary plus something like $3 million or $4 million in bonuses based on metrics like games played and goals scored could be enough to entice the once-promising forward to take it up a notch next season.

If the deal works out, it could mean losing Laine to free agency next summer. But that’s a bridge that everyone will cross when they get to it. The hope would be that the one-year bet would pay off, giving the Maple Leafs the depth scoring it lacked last year.

The chances of Laine landing in Toronto are slim. But you never know what could happen, especially if he remains unsigned late in the summer.