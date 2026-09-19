Maple Leafs’ latest lineup reveals some interesting preseason plans

The wait is finally over. After a long and busy offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs, filled with a bunch of excitement and hope, the team will finally hit the ice on Saturday for a split-squad clash against one of their biggest rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, as one group will be in Toronto and the other will be in Montreal.

What is also there to get excited about is what lines Jim Hiller and company assemble. TSN's Mark Master posted the lineup on X this morning for the game at Scotiabank Arena. Here is how they look:

Lines at Leafs skate

Toronto game group



Knies - Matthews - Roslovic

McKenna - Tavares - Nylander

Lorentz - Quillan - MacEwan

Groulx - Koblar - Nansi



Rifai - Raddysh

McCabe - Tanev

Andrae - Danford



Stolarz



Bobrovsky absent (named starter yesterday) @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 19, 2026

What stands out immediately are the first two forward lines. Matthew Knies will take the left of Auston Matthews, as usual, with the new addition, Jack Roslovic, on the right.

The second line sees Gavin McKenna taking the left wing, with John Tavares in the middle and William Nylander on the right. There's been a lot of chatter regarding which forwards would play where on those first two lines. The question of whether McKenna would be on a line with Matthews has now been answered.

On the third line, Steven Lorentz will be to the left of Jacob Quillan at center, with Zack MacEwen on the right. To round out the forwards, Bo Groulx, Tinus Luc Koblar and Harry Nansi will make the fourth line. The Leafs get three big guys on the blueline in Darren Raddysh, Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev, with Anthony Stloarz projected to be in net.

TSN's Montreal reporter, Kenzie Lalonde, posted on X that the Habs will have their "Group B" in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.

Group B’s morning skate lines. This #Habs group will play in Toronto tonight on @TSNHockey :



Newhook - Evans - Berard

Bolduc - Dach - Texier

F. Xhekaj - Danault - Anderson

Poulin - McKown - Mesar



Matheson - Dobson

Engström - Reinbacher

Szuber - Walsh

McCallum - Hache… — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) September 19, 2026

At first glance, there is a reason why this is the Habs' Group B. They are without stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield in Toronto, as the two seem likely to play against the second Maple Leafs group in Montreal.

Nonetheless, they will send Alex Newhook, Jake Evans and Brett Berard on the first line. Zach Bolduc, Kirby Dach and Alex Texier make the second line. On the third line, Florian Xhekaj, brother of Arber, will be on the left side with Phillip Danault in the middle and Josh Anderson on the right. To round out the forwards, Samuel Poulin, Hunter McKown and Filip Mesar make the fourth line.

On defence, notable names pop up in Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson and David Reinbacher, as the Leafs still have to do with those likely Habs defencemen for the regular season, with Sam Montembault being in net for Montreal -- still a sneaky lineup in regard to missing a couple of stars and young guns.

Maple Leafs must take advantage of split squad game versus Habs

Despite it only being the first preseason game, as these games mean nothing but getting a warm-up to the NHL atmosphere, it is still an important matchup. It is the first chance to see what McKenna can do with Tavares and Nylander in real-time and in the setting of Scotiabank Arena, as well as whether Hiller was right to put Roslovic along with Matthews up top.

Aside from all the lines and player matchups, it is great to see Maple Leafs hockey, and even hockey in general, back as a huge season is anticipated in Toronto as a new era begins against fierce rivals.