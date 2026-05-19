The 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Champiosnhip tournament is underway in Switzerland, with many of the world's top players continuing to prove their elite status.

A handful of players are representing both their native countries and the Toronto Maple Leafs, such as Oliver-Ekman Larsson for Sweden, Joseph Woll for the United States, and not to mention John Tavares and Morgan Rielly for Canada.

Among them is a Leafs prospect who has begun his tournament with a hot hand, none other than the Norwegian, Tinus-Luc Koblar. Here's how he's doing so far.

Koblar is contributing offensively for Norway

Although he has only played three games so far in this tournament, Koblar has recorded three points (two goals and an assist) so far. The first goal was crucial for Norway, as it tied the game at 1-1 with little on the clock in the second period against Slovakia on May 16.

NORWAY TIES THE GAME WITH 12 SECONDS TO GO IN THE SECOND 🇳🇴



Maple Leafs 2025 second round pick Tinus Luc Koblar gets Norway on the board! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/bffvhXH01W — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 16, 2026

His lone assist of the tournament so far was a sight to see, as he fed a spinning, backhand pass to Jacob Berglund, who ripped a one-timer for a powerplay goal against Slovenia on May 17. The play proves that with his big, six-foot-three frame, he can dish a sweet pass for a goal -- especially on the special teams unit.

#LeafsForever Tinus Luc Koblar with the beautiful primary assist on the power play.



Excited to watch him develop as he gets older pic.twitter.com/ZiOI2KJ6O4 — LeafsRundown (@LeafsRundown) May 17, 2026

Besides taking a shot through traffic and making pretty passes, Koblar also showed he can work his way and use his big frame in tight spaces by scoring a goal in the third period against Italy on May 19 to secure a 4-0 win for the Norwegians.

Tinus Luc Koblar makes it 4-0 late in the third.#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/mdKE5aZ08G — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 19, 2026

The 18-year-old was taken by the Leafs in the second round, 64th overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft and currently plays for Leksands IF of the SHL in Sweden. In 47 games this year, Koblar has recorded 14 points (eight goals, six assists) -- down year compared to a couple of seasons ago when he recorded 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) for the Leksands IF J18 team.

A good showing could lead to a big opportunity for Koblar

If Koblar keeps up this point-per-game pace in the tournament, he could very well earn himself a ticket to play in the Leafs' system next year. Though he might not be on the NHL roster next year, a spot on the Toronto Marlies in the AHL after a strong outing on an elite, international stage could further boost the progression of Koblar.

This tournament will be pivotal for him and will give Leafs fans a further look into what Koblar can provide on the ice. As for now, he is proving to be an underrated pick in last year's draft and a player that is must-watch television.