Nick Robertson making his case for more ice time with Maple Leafs

Nick Robertson made the most of an expanded role in the Toronto Maple Leafs' recent 4-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils, continuing a stretch of strong play that is becoming harder to overlook.

Given increased ice time in the win, Robertson again delivered effective, consistent play, reinforcing the idea that he has earned an expanded role as coach Craig Berube evaluates his lineup options.

The Maple Leafs were hit with last-minute injuries to key players Auston Matthews and Chris Tanev before facing the Devils. Star forward William Nylander again did not dress due to a lower-body injury.

With the absence of the Leafs' two best players in an important game against a conference opponent, the responsibility fell on others to produce, and Robertson delivered.

Robertson Helps Spark Leafs' Offense

Roberston was a key factor in the Maple Leafs' win versus New Jersey. First, he deftly intercepted a Devils' clearing attempt nearing the end of Toronto's second power play of the first period and found a curling Bobby McMann in the high slot. McMann beat Devils' goaltender Jacob Markstrom to give the Leafs a lead they would not relinquish.

Next, as another Leafs' power play was about to expire during the second period, Robertson made a crisp pass to McMann situated in front of the New Jersey net for an attempted redirect goal. McMann's tip went to Nicolas Roy, parked at the post for a tap-in goal that put Toronto up by two.

The Maple Leafs' renewed success on the power play is noteworthy, and Robertson has played an important role. His speed through the neutral zone has helped the Leafs' offensive zone entries with the man advantage.

Robertson's strong game against the Devils followed a solid match in Detroit versus the Red Wings. There, his third-period laser off a pass from John Tavares gave the Leafs a short-lived lead. The goal was a further display of the renewed shooting confidence the winger has demonstrated in recent games.

Before the Detroit game, Robertson had a goal (on five shots on net) and an assist in a home victory over the Ottawa Senators, giving him five points over the team's last three games. His quick-release shot (one of the best on the team) and shoot-first mentality benefit the Leafs.

Against the Devils, Robertson's time-on-ice was 14:22, almost two minutes above his season average, and his contributions weren't just on the scoresheet. He leveled much bigger New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon with an offensive zone hit during the third period, displaying the feistiness that Berube encourages.

Through 37 games this season, Robertson now has 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points, putting him on pace for 15-20 goals and 40 points, which would easily surpass his career-high of 27.

This season has marked the first time Nick Robertson has seen even spot duty in a top-six role, and his recent stretch of play suggests he's made the most of that opportunity.

With the Maple Leafs still searching for consistent production on the wing in their top six, Robertson's pace and ability to drive offense have stood out when given the chance. He has earned more than just another temporary look. He deserves an extended audition that allows Toronto to properly evaluate whether his game can translate over a larger sample of minutes.