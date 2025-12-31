Maple Leafs play most impressive game of the season in win over Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs turned in their most impressive performance of the season Tuesday night, blanking the New Jersey Devils 4–0 despite being without Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Chris Tanev, and Dakota Joshua. Facing a talented Devils team, the Leafs needed a full 60-minute effort from every player on the bench, and that is exactly what they delivered.

Many expected New Jersey’s high-powered offence to overwhelm a depleted Toronto lineup. Instead, the roles were reversed. The Devils looked flat and disorganized, while the Leafs played with structure, urgency, and confidence from puck drop to final horn. Every player on the Maple Leafs did their job and did it right. The defence core led by Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson was unbelievable tonight. They managed all high danger chances the Devils produced and held them to low scoring opportunities when the Devils pushed the play early in the third.

Woll shuts the door

Joseph Woll once again proved why he has been Toronto’s backbone this season. The Leafs’ goaltender stopped all 33 shots he faced, earning the third shutout of his NHL career. Woll was calm, controlled, and composed, giving the Leafs confidence to play aggressively, knowing they had stability behind them. Against a Devils team that thrives off speed and transition, Woll’s performance was exactly what Toronto needed and then some.

Depth steps up in a big way

With the stars out, the Leafs’ depth answered the call. Bobby McMann continued his strong December, scoring his sixth goal of the month and consistently creating energy shifts. Matthew Knies also stood out, scoring for the third straight game and looking like the power forward the Leafs need him to be.

Knies made his biggest impact early in the third period, dropping the gloves with Nico Hischier and swinging momentum firmly in Toronto’s favour. Moments later, Calle Järnkrok capitalized with a goal that effectively put the game away.

A win that could matter long-term

This was a complete team effort from top to bottom. Toronto could have easily folded without its top stars, but instead embraced the challenge and played one of its most structured games of the season. The Leafs now sit at 18-15-6 and have earned points in four straight games.

More importantly, this win builds belief. As the Leafs prepare to face the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night, this performance could serve as a turning point proof that even short-handed, this group can rise to the occasion.