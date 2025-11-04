Nick Robertson is making a strong case for his spot on the Leafs

Nick Robertson is becoming a consistent contributor to the new-look Leafs team, especially after his performance in Monday night's game. This may have been his best period so far in his career as a Leaf. He played on the top line alongside Kies and Matthews.

After a tough watch of two periods for Toronto fans, the Leafs turned up the heat in the third, not only erasing a three-goal deficit but securing the win with McMann's late goal. The game-winning goal was made possible by Robertson's smart setup and assist. The left-winger who has been fighting for a solidified spot on the team looked tenacious throughout the entire third period.

Nick Robertson played one of the best games I’ve seen him play despite him not scoring.



Was all over the Ice tonight, the guy should not come out of the lineup anytime soon.#LeafsForever — Big Head Leafs (@BigHeadLeafs_) November 4, 2025

Does Robertson belong in the top six?

With a rough start to the season, being moved up and down lines and in and out of the lineup, it seems as though he may finally be breaking through. He has been creating chances and scoring goals, three so far on the season.

Number 89 has five points in his last three games, and is making a serious case for his spot in the ever-changing Leafs lineup.

The Leafs are in a unique spot, Laughton will be returning to the lineup, and both Lorentz and Macelli were healthy scratches in Monday's game. It's hard to say what the game plan is here. It's possible that with Laughton's return, Jarnkrok may be out of the lineup. Despite scoring the game-winner, McMann's spot is also not secured. Then there's Cowan, who has also been playing well without an official spot. Based on his recent performances, Roberston is the most reliable player out of the above at this point in the season to deserve a consistent spot.

This is Robertson's sixth season with the Leafs, and he is currently on a one-year deal, so this season counts more than ever. He needs to prove that he is a crucial component to this team, one that can be relied on night after night, and his play recently indicates that he is. Just last week, Robertson scored the game-winning goal and an assist against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was a great overall performance from the 24-year-old.

The Leafs next game is this Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth, where Robertson's capabilities will be put on display.