NHL Network analyst believes Gavin McKenna has what it takes to unlock the Leafs power play

It seems like it's a given that Gavin McKenna will be Toronto's selection with the first overall pick, but Brian Boyle isn't ready to call it a lock.

The former Leafs forward and current NHL Network analyst sparred with Jason Demers over the merits of both players. Boyle believes that Ivar Stenberg is the more polished player of the two high-level wingers and wouldn't be surprised to see John Chayka, Mats Sundin and Jim Miller make a pivot in the 11th hour.

Demers, however, made the point of who is the better fit for Auston Matthews and that's where he leans towards McKenna.

"A lot of this is going to fall on who fits better with Auston. Whoever is getting drafted, whether it's Stenberg or McKenna, they are going to play with Auston Matthews in training camp, preseason games and to start the season at least. Who is the best fit for him and who does Auston like the most?" Demers said.

"I think a guy like McKenna, who is a very good passer and a facilitator is going to be able on the power play, at that flank position, to unlock that one-timer of Auston Matthews that we didn't see enough of last year," he added."

READ MORE: Gavin McKenna believes he'd be the perfect linemate for Auston Matthews

Brian Boyle is intrigued by Ivar Stenberg's maturity and production

As Boyle sees it, Stenberg's production in one of the toughest leagues in Europe makes him a viable contender to be the top pick.

"What is very impressive about Ivar Stenberg is what he was able to do for Frolunda this year in terms of playing in a very competitive, very elite hockey league in Sweden," Boyle said. "How he was able to be a difference maker offensively. It's one thing to show promise and to be defensively aware and be able to keep up in that league, but he was a counted on player on that team, and he provided offense."

READ MORE: The Gavin McKenna debate is giving Maple Leafs fans Auston Matthews flashbacks

Ivar Stenberg is ready for the 2026 #NHLDraft! 👔 pic.twitter.com/XVlvvBnlct — NHL (@NHL) June 26, 2026

As a 17-year-old, the Swedish winger had 11 goals and 22 assists in 43 games. That was the third-most points by a draft-eligible player in the SHL and the last players to reach a similar level of production in that league at the age were Henrik and Daniel Sedin.

"If you want to look back at certain underage players who played in the SHL or in Finland and in the [European] leagues professionally at 17 years old, the numbers don't jump off the page. In a lower-scoring league, he's right there. 33 points is really, really impressive," Boyle added. "And the fact that [Stenberg] isn't North American, and he's not Canadian, is that the reason why people think McKenna is going first?"