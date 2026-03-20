NHL insider shares major Auston Matthews injury update

A week after a controversial knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas left Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews sidelined for the rest of the season, a major update has emerged.

TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston confirmed that the star forward has undergone surgery to repair a Grade 3 MCL tear, marking a significant step in his recovery process.

The development sheds light on both the severity of the injury and the careful decision-making that led to Matthews going under the knife, with his timeline and rehabilitation now coming into sharper focus.

Maple Leafs' Matthews Recovery Plan and Timeline Explained

While appearing on a segment for TSN's SportsCentre, Johnston provided key insight into Matthews' path forward. The NHL insider outlined the expected recovery timeline, detailed the rehab process ahead, and explained the critical steps that led to the decision that surgery was the best course of action. His breakdown offered a clear picture of both the medical considerations and strategic thinking behind how the Leafs' captain and the team are approaching his return.

Auston Matthews underwent MCL surgery today in New York, per the #leafs. His recovery time is expected to be 12 weeks. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 19, 2026

The most important revelation from Johnston was that despite having surgery on Thursday, Matthews is expected to be fully ready for the start of next season. Johnston said, "By getting the procedure done now, there will be enough time for him to have a normal summer and do his typical workouts, ramping up to what promises to be an important year, next year."

"He is expected to fully be ready for next year." Chris Johnston on Matthews' recovery

After an MRI last Friday confirmed a MCL tear, Johnston stated that Matthews took some time to consider his options. Not having surgery was a possibility, but Johnston said, "Ultimately, surgery was deemed to be the best form of recovery for him."

With the surgery completed on Thursday, the focus now shifts to recovery for Matthews as the healing process begins. In the months ahead, both the rehab progress and the broader fallout from the incident, including his perspective on his teammates' non-response in the moment, are likely to become defining storylines of the offseason. How the Leafs' captain navigates his return, and how the organization responds around him, will be closely watched as Toronto looks to regroup for the year ahead.