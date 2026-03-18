Morgan Rielly's fight was a little too late for the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly got into a fight on Tuesday night, sparking the attention of his coach, but it's too little too late.

Congratuations to Rielly for finally sticking up for his teammate, but if Radko Gudas did this again instead of it being Kyle MacLean, would he actually have done something? MacLean is only 6-foot-1, 190 pounds and has 63 career penalty minutes (PIM), while Gudas over 1,100 PIM, so is Rielly all of a sudden a hard-nosed teammate or is just cool with fighting someone smaller than him?

Morgan Rielly and Kyle MacLean drop the gloves 👊



Rielly didn’t like the contact MacLean made with Joseph Woll 👀 pic.twitter.com/mM8daesoz3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 18, 2026

If it's taken two years and their captain to get injured for the Leafs to finally get the message of what Berube is saying, then that's a serious problem, but we already knew that. Ever since Brad Treliving took over, he wanted his team have to snot and to be play tougher and although that seemingly is happening now it's way too late.

You can't let your captain lay on the ice and miss the remainder of the season to wake up. It's nice to see this team have some fight in them but where was this a few months ago when Anthony Stolarz got hit, or where is it every year in the playoffs?

This is essentialy like scoring a goal with the empty-net to make it a 5-3 loss. It may look like a better result on the scoreboard but in reality, the team had no chance in suceeding. Rielly fighting when his team in down 3-1 is not going to all of a sudden turn this organization into a playoff team next year as the entire culture needs to switch.

Rielly's fight was three games too late

I know it's a crazy thought but the only way that real change happens is if the core players leave. Your third-liner's are not going to build the culture in the line-up and instead that needs to come from the captain's. If Matthews is out there hitting guy's and running through a wall, then the rest of the team will follow.

If William Nylander all of a sudden dropped his gloves and played one regular season game where he just said "screw it, I'm not cherry-picking tonight" then wouldn't someone like Easton Cowan respect that? I know that scoring goals is the main objective but you can take one regular season game and show your teammates that you care and by doing so, that can turn the culture around.

The team would get fired up and it could spark a Steven Lorentz goal is Nylander or Matthews was in the box, but when nobody on the ice is protecting their captain, how can the rest of the team succeed?

Berube is a great coach with the wrong group of players and Brad Treliving needs to change majority of this roster if he has any chance at keeping his job next year.