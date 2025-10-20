NHL insider's shocking suggestion for Maple Leafs on trading Nick Robertson

With now almost two weeks into the 2025-26 NHL season, the Toronto Maple Leafs may be finding things difficult at times in managing their roster. That is because they have been forced to make healthy scratches of players that would normally garner ice time on a nightly basis. For instance, despite having already three goals on the year, Calle Jarnkrok had to see time in the pressbox recently after bringing Steven Lorentz back into play.

As a result, with too many abled bodies but not enough spots in the lineup becoming a regularity, with Scott Laughton due to return some time later as well, the Maple Leafs will likely need to make a move or two to free up their roster. With that, the rumors have been swirling once again for Toronto to trade Nick Robertson since he has struggled to start his 2025-26 campaign.

NHL insider suggests Maple Leafs don't trade Nick Robertson

However, NHL insider Nick Kypreos has other ideas compared to what most were thinking. On a recent episode of the Real Kyper and Bourne Show, he expressed that he truly believed the Leafs shouldn’t actually trade Robertson at all.

“I’m not trading Nick Robertson,” said Kypreos. “Why do you want Nick Robertson being traded? … What are you trading him for? … There is no reason right now that you should just give Nick Robertson away.”

As for the logistical reasoning behind his bold suggestion?

“You’re giving up depth … a fourth-round pick (would be) useless to me,” Kypreos elaborated. “He (Robertson) makes my team faster … my team gets slower when he leaves. He’s still young, he’s energetic, he’s fast, he can still shoot a puck.”

That part in regards to his ability to score goals is perhaps the most critical point made. With the departure of Mitch Marner during the past offseason, everyone is expecting for the Maple Leafs offense to drop down a notch this year. As a result, they need all the firepower that they can get to offset such a drop off.

The additions of Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy and Matias Maccelli from the past summer may seem like smart moves. However, they don’t immediately jump out as players that would significantly make up for some of the team scoring as someone like Robertson, who has an elite goal-scoring shot.

After all, despite not quickly evolving into an NHL star as some had predicted, the 24-year-old forward still managed to post 14 and 15 goals during the past two seasons respectively and has shown flashes of brilliance on the ice from time to time. He just needs to find a way to provide that impact more consistently, and perhaps having the right linemates could be the exact solution to his problem.

With the Leafs still trying to find the ideal winger for both Auston Matthews/Matthew Knies and John Tavares/William Nylander this season, this may be the perfect time to give Robertson a run on either of the two lines to see what he can do. If the move manages to finally unlock his full potential, then he officially becomes a key piece for the Leafs going forward. If he somehow falters again, then Toronto can consider about the idea of trading him then.

As a result, the Maple Leafs should listen to Kypreos for now to give Robertson another run before making any rash moves in potentially disposing the highly-talented winger for way under value.