NHL insider reveals what the Maple Leafs could get for Matthew Knies

John Chayka and the Toronto Maple Leafs have had an eventful few days. First, the Maple Leafs general manager made his first significant roster move by trading away goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit. Next came the business of announcing a new head coach, Jim Hiller.

With the NHL Draft just a week away and free agency to follow after that, things won't be slowing down for the Leafs' new front office leader. The busiest part of the NHL's offseason has arrived, and with it, the chance for Chayka to reshape the Leafs' roster.

Toronto power forward Matthew Knies was the centerpiece of a rumored trade deadline deal that fell through with the Montreal Canadiens. That potential roster shake-up was with former GM Brad Treliving calling the shots. Now, even with Chayka at the helm, NHL analyst Nick Kypreos says the Knies' trade chatter has not disappeared.

Nick Kypreos Suggests Knies Trade Talk is Still Happening

Speaking on Real Kyper and Bourne, Kyreos stated that the talk of trading Knies has not gone away, and he is hearing trade buzz around the Leafs' winger. That the Maple Leafs would consider trading away the young power forward with a high ceiling drew the ire of co-host Justin Bourne.

He lamented, "If you are doing this, then you're rebuilding." He questioned whether trading for players who are of similar age would improve the team. Kypreos suggested Knies could be traded for multiple pieces, but Bourne argued that if you trade away the best player (Knies), you lose the deal.

The discussion got interesting when Bourne asked Kypreos whether someone might give Toronto a top-pairing defenseman for Knies. Kypreos affirmed that as a possibility and added that a first-round pick and a secondary player could be part of a return package. He remarked, "That is the type of conversation they (Leafs) are having."

"Possibly, and a first-rounder plus a secondary player." Nick Kypreos on a Knies' trade return

Bourne stated he understood that having discussions is part of the job as GM, but described the continued Knies trade whispers as "shocking." He identified Knies as a "32-goal, 75-point, bruiser" who is between the two core parts of the Maple Leafs' roster, established stars Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and the potential of Easton Cowan and the upcoming first overall pick.

Kypreos argued that analytically, Knies, without a no-move clause, can provide the biggest return for Toronto. He contended, "You're inviting upwards of twenty teams to bid on him, and you're gonna get someone that may overbid." He later asserted that the Maple Leafs might be motivated to move him in the next few days to get back in the draft for an additional first-round pick after the presumptive first overall choice of Gavin McKenna.

Ultimately, trading away Knies and all that he offers would be a huge risk for Chayka and the Maple Leafs. Yet, as one of the biggest trade chips Toronto holds that could land a huge return, the trade speculation can't be ruled out.