Maple Leafs GM John Chayka faces make-or-break month

It has been a whirlwind introduction for new general manager John Chayka, whose arrival to the Toronto Maple Leafs immediately ushered in a dramatic new era of hockey operations.

After stepping into his role alongside senior executive advisor Mats Sundin, Chayka initiated a massive organizational reset by firing head coach Craig Berube following a disappointing season where Toronto missed the postseason for the first time in a decade.

Next, came the biggest shockwave when the franchise caught a monumental stroke of luck, winning the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery to land the coveted first-overall selection.

With the draft, free agency, and the busiest part of the NHL offseason rapidly approaching, the grace period is officially over. The high-stakes coaching and roster decisions Chayka makes over the next few weeks will not only dictate the team's immediate recovery but will ultimately define his legacy in Toronto.

The Two Decisions That Will Define Chayka's Legacy

Chayka promised a coaching search that would be both wide-ranging and exhaustively thorough. He has been true to his word. Rather than rushing into a reactionary hire after parting ways with Berube, Chayka conducted an immense scouting process, reportedly whittling down a massive initial list of 55 candidates to five final names.

Chayka's due diligence has left no stone unturned, balancing proven NHL experience with progressive hockey minds. Included throughout the process have been veteran bench bosses like Patrick Roy, Peter Laviolette, and Jay Woodcroft. Chayka has also looked outside the traditional box, interviewing intriguing rising prospects like three-time NCAA national champion David Carle, and newly retired NHL veteran Joe Pavelski, whose leadership intangibles are highly revered around the league.

This meticulous approach proves Chayka fully recognizes the gravity of his first major appointment. While his thorough vetting process has been commendable, the luxury of time is officially up. Whoever he installs behind the Maple Leafs bench will inherit a roster on the precipice of massive change, meaning this single decision will have major ramifications for the franchise's trajectory. With the NHL Draft and free agency rapidly closing in, Chayka must pull the trigger on his choice.

The Maple Leafs and Chayka hold an asset that every front office in hockey covets: the first overall selection. It's a chip that a new general manager might consider leveraging to jumpstart a rebuild through a blockbuster trade. While Chayka has the option to trade the pick, both public expectation and internal messaging suggest the selection is staying put. Chayka has publicly stated that unless the Leafs are blown away by a massive, undeniable package from a rival team, they fully intend to step up to the podium and make the pick.

Most talent evaluators predict Toronto will select the overwhelming consensus top prospect, Gavin McKenna. The Penn State University standout has occupied the pole position for the last two seasons. Even though his game endured a few minor performance dips during his draft year, his status as the top of the class has never seriously wavered.

Most scouts do not view McKenna with the same allure as recent first-overall picks like the Chicago Blawkhawks' Connor Bedard or the New York Islanders' rookie phenom Mathew Schaefer. Yet, what McKenna lacks in pure physical dominance, he more than makes up for with high-end offensive wizardry. His immense ceiling, creative puck-handling, and game-breaking vision have earned widespread praise across the hockey world.

For a general manager trying to course-correct a flagship franchise, overthinking the consensus and passing on McKenna's elite toolkit would represent an astronomical risk. Making this selection count is Chayka's first real chance to inject an offensive juggernaut into the future core and help fix the Maple Leafs.

Locking in the right bench boss to establish the team's identity and culture and taking advantage of the fortune of winning the draft lottery are critical decisions early in Chayka's tenure. Pairing a calculated, thorough coaching hire with the brilliance of a first-overall pick, the opportunity is there to alter the trajectory of the Maple Leafs. The clock is officially ticking on this make-or-break month, and the choices executed in the coming weeks will echo through Toronto for years to come.