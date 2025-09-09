The best free agent still on the market is arguably Jack Roslovic and according to one NHL insider, the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the teams that could land the forward as training camps begin to open around the league.

In 81 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season, he registered 22 goals and 17 assists for 39 points, while also having 14 hits and 10 penalty minutes. He also helped the Hurricanes make it to the second round of the playoffs, recording a goal and three assists in nine playoff games. Despite not being on a team as training camp nears, he can still be a significant help to any team. One of the teams he can help is the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In a recent podcast appearance with Donnie and Dhali, Elliotte Freeman suggested that Roslovic is a player that the Maple Leafs were interested in, and still could be for the right price. He also suggested that Roslovic could be brought in to play on the top line. While this is an interesting idea, is it the best course of action for the Leafs?

Do the reported plans for Jack Roslovic on the Maple Leafs work?

This would not be the first time Roslovic has been a team's solution for the top line. Last season with the Hurricanes, he spent time on the first line with Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Seth Jarvis. When playing with some combination of those three, they ended up scoring 19 goals. Roslovic was also a first-line right winger for the Rangers when they acquired him at the 2024 trade deadline.

The reason Roslovic keeps getting opportunities is due to his play style. He's a strong skater who uses his speed to his advantage. It causes him to force a lot of turnovers and offensive opportunities. He's also a player who looks to pass the puck first. Despite him gaining more goals than assists last season, Roslovic is at his best when he puts the puck on another player's stick. Combine that with his ability to get the puck in the back of the net, and he could be a solid top-six forward. He just needs to find more consistency.

This style of play would benefit the Malpe Leafs' top line. The Leafs are currently trying to find a replacement for Mitch Marner on the top line. Someone to play alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Kines. While not the most conventional route, Roslovic's pass-first play style would fit this line like a glove. He can use his speed to force turnovers and keep possession of the puck, and set up either Matthews or Kines to finish.

The only issue in adding Roslovic is the log jam the Leafs had in their forward core. This is why they can't go after someone like Evgeny Kuznetsov. However, Roslovic is different because he's a versatile forward. Roslovic is just as effective as a bottom-line center as he is a top-line winger. The long jam at forward won't be an issue because head coach Craig Berube can come up with creative line combinations that get the young forwards into the lineup, along with Roslovic.

While this is still a rumour, there is certainly a world where it works out well for the Maple Leafs and they end up winning for waiting this long.