Could Leafs be landing spot for Evgeny Kuznetsov?

One of the most intriguing free agents left on the open market is Evgeny Kuznetsov. After spending the past season with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL, Kuznestov has expressed interest in returning to North America. While the sweepstakes for his services seemed to be nearing an end as he has reportedly narrowed his choice down to the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals, that doesn't mean other teams can't jump in and land the Russian forward. One of these potential teams is the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Recently, it was revealed that the Leafs are still interested in adding free agents. While all the talk has been about them adding another defenseman, bringing in a player like Kuznestov would not be a bad thing. But does Kuznetsov fit the Maple Leafs roster, and what role could he potentially have?

How Evgeny Kuznetsov fits the Maple Leafs roster

After a disappointing 2023-24 season, Kuznetsov bounced back nicely in Russia. In 39 games, he racked up 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points. This performance helped SKA St. Petersburg finish second in the Bobrov Division and make the playoffs for the 17th straight season. Although they lost in the quarterfinals in six games, Kuznetsov managed to score a goal and provide two assists. This demonstrated to the hockey world that, even at 33 years old, Kuznetsov can still be a serviceable bottom-six forward.

Kuznetsov has been a playmaker throughout his career. When he was on the Capitals, many of his teammates called him one of the best passers in the league. While passing and getting assists have been the primary way he produces offense, he's also able to finish a play if needed. Having a playmaker like that in the bottom six can stretch out the lines and make every line capable of scoring. He's also been good on the penalty kill.

Although the addition of Kuznetsov would improve the roster, he doesn't fit the Leafs. The two center positions in the bottom six will be filled by Nicolas Roy and Scott Laughton. For Kuznestov to play on the Leafs, he would have to move out of the center position. However, this will block young forwards like Nicholas Robertson and Easton Cowan, who are expected to play a role in the bottom six at some point. Why sign an aging forward like Kuznetsov and potentially stunt the development of these young, promising players?

The Maple Leafs also don't have the luxury of being able to sell competing for a Stanley Cup to Kuznetsov. While the Leafs have the talent to make another deep playoff run, so do the Hurricanes and Capitals. They would also not move Kuznetsov out of the center position, putting the Leafs at a disadvantage. Why would he change position when he could go to a different team, continue to be a center, and have the same chance at lifting Lord Stanley Cup?

While Kuznetsov would make the Leafs a strong offensive team, he doesn't fit the way the roster is constructed. In order to bring him in, Toronto would have to make other moves to clear a playing spot for him, which isn't worth it.