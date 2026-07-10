NHL insider gives major update on Maple Leafs' pursuit of 4 veteran forwards

John Chayka has made it abundantly clear since taking over the Toronto Maple Leafs that he is not afraid of making changes.

The Maple Leafs have completely remade their bottom-six forwards and added hard-shooting defenseman Darren Raddysh as well as veteran, Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Despite the activity, various insider reports suggest that Chayka and Toronto are still looking for a "difference-maker."

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined host EJ Hradek on the Toronto Sports Rush to discuss various topics related to the Maple Leafs, one being the team's interest in a group of veteran forwards.

Pagnotta Updates Leafs' Stance on Veteran Top-Six Options

After reflecting on the Anaheim Ducks matching the offer sheet for center Leo Carlsson, Hradek noted that Anaheim would be looking to move veteran wingers Chris Kreider, Alex Killorn, and Frank Vatrano. Kreider and Killorn have one more year left on their current deals, while Killorn has two.

Hradek observed that the Maple Leafs are looking for another top-six forward and asked Pagnotta if Toronto would get involved in talks with Anaheim for those players. Pagnotta confirmed that the Leafs are looking for a top-six forward, either a center or winger, and could be flexible by maneuvering current players on their roster.

He noted that the Maple Leafs have a surplus of forwards, but added, "They're still juggling. They're still looking and seeing what they can do." Pagnotta pointed out that NHL teams can go over the NHL salary cap by 10% during the offseason, giving the Leafs more flexibility. He commented that there is a lot more Toronto is still looking to do.

Pagnotta didn't think the Maple Leafs would be able to take advantage of the Ducks trying to move the trio of veterans because of Toronto's current cap restraints, unless Toronto can move someone from its roster. Anaheim was one of the teams on Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly's list of acceptable destinations; however, with the Ducks investing in their key young players, they are now an unlikely trade option.

The insider confirmed that Toronto will continue to explore the marketplace and has been one of the busier teams over the last three weeks.

Later, their conversation switched to free agents that are still available. Hradek asked Pagnotta, "Is there any chance Patrick Kane shows up as a Leaf?" since there has been much talk of the veteran joining Toronto because of connections to Gavin McKenna and Auston Matthews. He mentioned the possibility of Kane going back to Chicago or heading to Buffalo to play in his hometown, but didn't rule out Toronto.

"I think there (have) been some conversations with Toronto, but I think very loose," said Pagnotta. He wondered if the Maple Leafs might look to add Kane on a low-risk, incentive-laden deal if he is open to it. It would be something Toronto could explore, but Pagnotta observed, "Toronto still has to maneuver the market in terms of being cap compliant for the start of the season."

"I think there has been some conversations with Toronto, but I think, very loose." David Pagnotta on Leafs-Patrick Kane

Pagnotta's update confirms that Chayka and the Maple Leafs remain active in discussions. A now overflowing salary cap picture eliminates an imminent move, but the Leafs' GM has already demonstrated that nothing should be ruled out.