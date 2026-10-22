NHL insider explains what Maple Leafs must do to keep Auston Matthews

People can take shots at Auston Matthews for his playoff shortcomings since joining the Toronto Maple Leafs, but just because things haven't gone his way doesn't mean he doesn't care about winning when he reaches the postseason. The captain didn't get this far in his career without wanting to be great and win championships, which is why, according to David Pagnotta, he'll need to see a path to that in Toronto before making any commitments.

Does Auston Matthews want to remain a Maple Leaf long-term? 👀



NHL Insider David Pagnotta shares what he's hearing from Matthews' camp about his future in Toronto.



Presented by Coca Cola pic.twitter.com/Ck1SJ0gxtV — Daily Faceoff Toronto (@dfotoronto) October 20, 2026

We saw that Matthews has it in him to succeed when he led the United States to Olympic gold in February. He didn't have an amazing offensive output (seven points in six games), but everything else he did for the Americans showed why he was the captain. In Toronto, the pressure is on him to do everything, and as the team's captain and highest-paid player, that is fine, but he can't do it all alone.

Pagnotta says Matthews will need continued growth from the rest of the team, and McKenna's early success, coupled with the addition of Kirill Marchenko, was undoubtedly a great step in the right direction for the captain's feelings about the organization. He is starting to be able to envision a path where the guys surrounding him help to win a championship, which is all he really needs to see to stay.

The incorrect Team USA theory

Just because Brady Tkachuk, Connor Hellebuyck, Quinn Hughes and Dylan Larkin are leaving or trying to leave their teams after winning the gold medal doesn't mean Matthews will follow suit. Everyone quickly jumps to make jokes about the Team USA group chat, but those players aren't just teaming up to have a good time in the USA. Winning is what is fueling the trade demands, nothing else.

None of those players saw a path to winning with their organizations, and they are entitled to that opinion. For every Tkachuk, Hellebuyck, and Larkin, there is a Jack Eichel, Matt Boldy, Matthew Tkachuk, or Noah Hanifin with no trade speculation around them. If the Maple Leafs can prove to Matthews that they are a Vegas, Minnesota, or Florida, then he will have no problem staying in Canada.

The early returns in the 2026-27 season are promising. The defense might not be the best or capable of a playoff run, but John Chayka has proven he isn't afraid to make a bold deal to address that. With the offense clicking again, the captain looks to be having more fun than last season already. If Toronto can continue stringing wins together, his attitude toward staying will only get better.