NHL insider believes Maple Leafs can trade Marner's rights for impact player

Mitch Marner is almost certainly leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs, but that doesn't mean they will lose him for nothing.

While we all sit here, just a few days away until the giant clock that signifies the hockey calendar strikes symbolic midnight and a new year begins on July 1, we had to assume that the hometown winger that took everything that the team and city had to offer, was going to waltz away without anything in return. The only lasting remanent of him would be the memories of playoff failure after playoff failure.

But, according to one little trickle of information, the Leafs could potentially swing a deal to get something back.

Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos put out his latest trade board during the hectic week leading up to the NHL Draft and free agency and within the significant portion regarding Marner and where he may land and how his destination could shape several NHL teams, he poses a deal to be done. The Vegas Golden Knights are known to be interested in signing Marner, but they need more ca space, so could there be something done about that?

"I’m hearing as much as half the league will try and take a run at Marner in free agency, but the serious bidders will be established well before July 1. However, while the focus around Marner has to do with his free agent status, we can’t rule out the potential for a sign and trade here. For example, going back to Vegas and Karlsson, obtaining a No. 2 centre is as high a priority for Toronto as a top winger replacement for Marner this summer."

-- Nick Kypreos, Sportsnet

That is some example.

The Golden Knights have approximately $9.6 million in cap space currently, and that is with needing to sign at least three forwards for the current roster. If they want Marner, they need to clear out some space -- so why not do everything in one single transaction?

If Marner also has Vegas high up on his list of desired landing spots, could a sign-and-trade actually happen, where the player would be able to sign for an eighth year and know his number even before July 1? And at the same time, the Leafs get someone back like a William Karlsson -- Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev are also candidates to be cap casualties -- to fill some of that void that Marner would leave behind.

It feels like a perfect situation for everyone, unless Marner desperately wants to test free agency and be courted by several front offices. That is the only situation that could throw a wrench into the whole thing working out for all three parties.

As we noted before, the Maple Leafs are at a strong risk of slipping down the standings if they don't address the substantial loss of talent they are going to experience this summer. Pulling off this trade could prevent that, and it could happen this week.