NHL analysts raise major concerns about David Carle and the Maple Leafs

As the door seemingly closed on one Toronto Maple Leafs coaching candidate, a high-profile behind-the-bench prospect is stepping further into the hockey hot seat.

Sportsnet's NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the Maple Leafs have not interviewed presumed candidate Jay Woodcroft, and don't intend to. On Friday's episode of Real Kyper and Bourne, long-time NHL analysts Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Doug MacLean put heavily discussed, big-name contender David Carle under the microscope.

The trio gave their thoughts on the highly successful, three-time NCAA champion from the University of Denver. While fan excitement around Carle is high, the veteran hockey observers were quick to pull back the curtain. They disclosed the flaws that could make him an incredibly risky and ultimately unfit choice for the pressure cooker of Toronto.

Real Kyper and Bourne Panel Exposes Critical Flaws in Top Leafs Coaching Candidate

While the Leafs have yet to meet Carle for an in-person interview, the two sides have reportedly had an initial discussion about Toronto's opening behind the bench.

The talks have been preliminary, and it is thought that it will take much convincing to get Carle to uproot his young family and sacrifice his job security for a move to the NHL. Many think the Maple Leafs must offer a long-term deal for an exorbitant amount of money to entice the hot coaching prospect to join them.

When asked about the Leafs' coaching search, Bourne was first to offer his thoughts. He expressed that his biggest concern is that for an NHL team to acquire his services, they will have to relinquish control to the up-and-coming coach, and questioned, "What does he know about how to operate an NHL franchise?"

"What does he know about how to operate an NHL franchise?" Justin Bourne on David Carle

Kypreos then added, "Which makes the offer of $30-40 million (on a long-term deal) that much crazier." The former NHL winger suggested it is okay to be intrigued by what Carle can bring to the table, but wondered, "Why do you spend $30-40 million on a guy who's never coached professional hockey players? Why?!"

He continued listing the risks of hiring Carle, such as spending $6-7 million per year for a coach to come to an environment like Toronto (the pressure of the market and media) without knowing how "savvy" he is or how he's going to handle all of this." Kypreos concluded with a final thought that bringing Carle to Toronto is "putting a ton of weight on a 36-year-old's shoulders who has never experienced pro hockey before."

Later in the episode, guest and former NHL GM and coach Doug MacLean chimed in with his thoughts. He said of Carle. "I think he is going to be a good coach, but this is Toronto, and it's going to be a tough grind to rebuild this team."

"I think he's going to be a good coach, but this is Toronto, and it's going to be a tough grind to rebuild this team." Doug MacLean on David Carle

Should Toronto hire Carle, it represents a high-stakes gamble by general manager John Chayka at a defining crossroads for the franchise. While his modern approach and spectacular NCAA resume are undeniable, the consensus from seasoned hockey minds is clear: Toronto is a beast-like environment with zero margin for error.

Handing the reins to a bench boss with absolutely no pro coaching experience introduces an unnecessary layer of risk for a "win-now" philosophy. For an organization where the next head coach will dictate the competitive window of its Matthews-Nylander core, the Maple Leafs must decide if they can truly afford the turbulence of a "learn-as-you-go" candidate in the most ruthless market in hockey.