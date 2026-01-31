NHL analysts offer multiple bombshell trade ideas for Maple Leafs

Amid a six-game losing streak and slipping further from a playoff spot, the Toronto Maple Leafs are facing growing questions about what comes next ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

During the Sportsnet telecast of the Leafs' recent game against the Seattle Kraken, analysts Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Elliotte Friedman each outlined their ideas on how the Maple Leafs should approach the coming weeks, offering trade-focused suggestions as the team searches for answers during a difficult stretch of the season.

Host Caroline Cameron asked each of the three, "What's next for the Maple Leafs?" The common theme in their responses was removing current players from the roster.

Pundits Agree Leafs Should be Sellers

Kypreos was first to respond and suggested the Maple Leafs move on from Bobby McMann and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He mentioned teams are looking for someone like McMann that can "score, shoot, and skate like the wind." He reasoned Ekman-Larsson could be a top-four defenseman for any team. Kypreos said, "I'd be looking for first and second-round picks all day long for those guys."

The next move Kypreos put forward was to move one of the team's goaltenders, Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz, and recall Dennis Hildeby. Finally, he proposed that the Maple Leafs go into the offseason and have discussions with players who have a no-movement clause.

Next up was Bourne. He, too, felt the Leafs should trade away McMann, but differed in which of the team's goaltenders should be jettisoned. Bourne mentioned Hildeby as the goalie he would trade away.

Bourne proposed moving Max Domi. He rationalized that Domi is an imperfect fit for the roster, and he needs to play with Auston Matthews to be effective, so a fresh start elsewhere makes sense.

"He's an imperfect fit for the roster and you need to make change somewhere." Justin Bourne on moving Max Domi

Last to offer an opinion on the Maple Leafs' next steps was Friedman. His thoughts were considerably different from those of his counterparts. His first order of business would be to have a conversation with Matthews to make sure he wants to stay in Toronto. If the Leafs did, Friedman thought the team would find out its number-one center does want to stick around.

Having an offseason discussion with defenseman Morgan Rielly was also on the insider's list, but was not discussed at length. Friedman's most interesting proposal was suggesting that the Maple Leafs make an offer for Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues. Age (26), term (signed for five more years), and salary ($8.125 million AAV) were the reasons put forth by Friedman for going after the right-handed center.

"Yoe not gou'fing to find a center at that number, at that age, so I would go for it. I would do it." Elliotte Friedman on Robert Thomas

While the consensus among the Sportsnet panel leaned toward the Maple Leafs acting as sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, any move to part with contributors such as McMann or a goaltender carries obvious risk.

Toronto has seen similar decisions in the past result in players finding success elsewhere, a reminder of how difficult deadline choices can be. Whatever course general manager Brad Treliving ultimately chooses, those decisions will have lasting implications on the direction of the franchise moving forward.