NHL analyst proposes bold draft move for the Maple Leafs at first overall

The Toronto Maple Leafs holding the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft has already created plenty of debate, and ESPN’s Ray Ferraro added another interesting layer to it this week.

Appearing on Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill, Ferraro brought up an idea that the Maple Leafs may explore a potential trade with another team lower in the top five to draft a defensive asset rather than Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg.

Ray Ferraro suggests Maple Leafs trade down from first overall

With the Maple Leafs coming off their first missed playoff season of the Auston Matthews era, the new front office led by John Chayka is stepping into one of the biggest summers the organization has had in years. McKenna and Stenberg are viewed as the likely top picks, but Ferraro questioned whether Toronto should stay at number one if they don’t view either player as clearly above the rest of the class.

“If you don't think McKenna and Stenberg are head and shoulders above everybody, and you like a defenceman almost as much, then why wouldn't you trade down?” Ferraro said. “Why wouldn't you acquire another asset and move down two or three picks if somebody is willing to make that jump and pick up another good asset? It doesn't mean you have to go do it, but I would explore it.”

Honestly, it’s not a crazy idea.

If the Maple Leafs believe they can still land one of the top defensemen in the draft a few spots later, while also adding another asset, it at least becomes something worth discussing internally. Especially for a roster that still has holes outside of the top end of the lineup.

At the same time, passing on a potential franchise player at first overall is the kind of move that follows an organization around for years if it goes wrong. That’s what makes this decision so fascinating heading into the summer.