The Toronto Maple Leafs have been on one heck of a ride this week. The week got started on a wobbly road after the controversial hire of John Chayka as GM became official.

The narrative focused on how Chayka’s overall checkered history made him a less-than-ideal choice for such a crucial management role.

That discussion took place amid the looming prospect of the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery. A little more than 24 hours later, the entire narrative turned on a dime. The conversation was no longer about Chayka and his perceived lack of adequacy for the job.

The focus veered towards the unique possibility of landing an all-world talent like Gavin McKenna.

Meanwhile, the heat on Chayka went from white-hot to frigid. The Leafs’ remarkable Draft Lottery win provided the perfect cover. Chayka easily receded into the background, now becoming an appendix of a much broader story.

Yes, Chayka remains as relevant now as he was last week. But the timing of his hiring and then the Draft Lottery win lined up perfectly for CEO Keith Pelley and the organization. It took the heat off the management side of the equation and shifted the focus back where it should be: The on-ice product.

Chayka, Maple Leafs won’t have cover at 2026 NHL Draft

The Draft Lottery win bought Chayka and the management group time, that’s all. Winning the top-overall pick won’t solve anything on its own. That’s why getting it right is crucial now, more than ever.

Failing to land the right pick won’t do the Maple Leafs management any favors. There will be no cover at that time. If anything, missing the mark would only increase the heat on this administration. Even if the club felt that targeting a defenseman was the better choice, it’s Gavin McKenna or bust.

The Leafs seemingly became locked into McKenna as soon as the final ball rolled 12. Even if taking Ivar Stenberg or Chase Reid makes more sense in the Maple Leafs’ long-term outlook, Leafs Nation wants to see an immediate impact.

And really, the only player who could really deliver that sort of impact is McKenna. Of course, he might not necessarily score four goals in his debut game. But if he can come in and score 20+ goals in his rookie season, fans will be delighted to see the team got it right.

There’s very little margin for error at this point. It’s McKenna or bust. Unless revelations emerge showing that McKenna is really a space alien or something, there will be little room for discussion as to who the Leafs should use their first-round pick on.