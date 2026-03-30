New Maple Leafs signing could signal a goalie trade is coming

If there is one area the Maple Leafs farm system has plenty of depth in, it's in-between the pipes. They currently have several options who can take over as the Leafs starting goalie one day. One of the more talked-about prospects is Artur Akhtyamov. The 2020 fourth-round pick has put up decent numbers this season. In 34 games for the Marlies, he has registered a .906 save percentage and a 2.80 goals against average. This earned him a call-up, and he made his debut on December 13th.

Along with being called up to the NHL, he also inked a three-year extension with the Leafs. The deal is a two-way contract for the 2026-27 season, and becomes a one-way deal for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. On the surface, this makes it seem like Akhtyamov is being set up for the Leafs' near future. But Chris Johnston believes the Leafs are preparing to make a move at goaltender this offseason. But how does Akhtyamov allow the Leafs to get creative?

CJ on Overdrive says he does think it's notable that Akhtyamov did sign an extension recently. Just the timing of that the Leafs are at least positioning themselves if they move one of the guys at the top (Stolarz, Woll) that they're insulated below them — Willyston Riellander (@nylanderthews) March 26, 2026

Artur Akhtyamov gives the Maple Leafs flexibility in net for next season

Maple Leafs goalies have left a lot to be desired this season. Joseph Woll has been the Leafs' starter this season, appearing in 36 games and posting a .904 save percentage and a 3.22 goals against average. While these numbers are not bad, there is definitely room for improvement. The main problem is their backup goaltender. Anthony Stolarz has seen a major regression this season, with a .894 save percentage and a 3.27 goals-against average in 23 games.

It's clear that the Leafs can not run it back with this combination in depth. They need to shake things up and go into next season with a different goalie tandem. At the very least, they need to move on from Stolarz. He is only getting older, and it's looking like his performance during the 2024-25 season was a fluke. Akhtyamov is more than capable of being a backup goalie for an NHL team. His cap hit will also be a fraction of Stolarz's, allowing the Leafs to invest it in other areas.

Akhtyamov's contract also allows the Leafs not to rush Dennis Hildeby. While Akhtyamov is an interesting goalie prospect, Hildeby has long been considered to be the future in net for the Leafs. In 37 games between the NHL and AHL, Hildeby has a 2.76 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. While these stats are good, the Leafs want to be certain he is ready to take the reins as the starting goalie. They do not want to give him the job, then have to take it away.

If the Leafs make a move at goalie and feel that Hildeby needs a little more time in the AHL, they can put Akhtyamov in the NHL. Then, when the organization feels Hildeby is ready, they can call him up and either keep Akhtyamov as backup or send him to the AHL. This will prevent Hildeby from being rushed to the league and stunting his development.

At first glance, the Akhtyamov extension seems like a bridge deal; it could be a very important move for the Leafs. It gives them the flexibility to move on from goalies without worrying about messing up their future.