Report: Maple Leafs potentially trading goalie at deadline

The NHL trade deadline is still quite far away from being over. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs could look to make additional moves, this time possibly involving one of their goaltenders, especially given how their games have gone recently in the last handful of games.

According to an X posting by NHL Rumour Report, NHL insider Chris Johnston thinks the Leafs could move one of their goalies if the deal were to make sense.

Chris Johnston: Re Maple Leafs: I think they'd look at moving a goalie if something made sense - Chris Johnston Show (3/5) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 6, 2026

Maple Leafs could move Anthony Stolarz or Joseph Woll at trade deadline

The Leafs have battled injuries to goalies Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz this season, which caused 24-year-old Dennis Hildeby to step in and share a decent-sized workload between the pipes. While Stolarz was out for a chunk of the season, Woll was the number one for the most part. However, he has allowed 10 goals in his last two starts, currently going through a rough patch in the blue paint.

With Stolarz recently coming off his injury, the Leafs could refrain from dealing the big netminder, as the return could be questionable for a 32-year-old who has just come off the IR, but may become appealing given how he has performed in net recently. In his last three games started, he has allowed nine goals. That number could be better, but he faced a hefty amount of shots, which might cut him some slack.

If the Leafs were to trade one of their goalies, it would possibly be either Woll or Stolarz, in return for another NHL-ready goaltender, as they might have more trade value than Hildeby or Artur Akhtyamov, respectively.

That being said, Hildeby and Akhtyamov are not off the table, but in order to get value back, Stolarz or Woll would have to be the pieces being dealt. Disrupting what they are both doing in the AHL with the Marlies wouldn't benefit their development or the Marlies as a whole.

The Leafs could definitely seek a trade, but as Johnston mentioned, it would have to make sense, as Woll and Stolarz are a big part of the team, especially since last year's performances from the two goalies. Both would attract attention from other teams, but it would have to be a benefit for the Leafs.

The Leafs traded away forward Nicolas Roy yesterday to the Colorado Avalanche for a couple of picks, but the Leafs should look for a roster player, especially a goalie, if they find a deal good enough to send either Woll or Stolarz packing.