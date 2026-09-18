The Toronto Maple Leafs have started training camp and we're getting a glimpse at what this team could look like when they open the season on September 29 against the Montreal Canadiens. But now, there's an interesting turn for the Leafs' longest-tenured player.

Morgan Rielly did not take part in the first day of training camp. The defenseman was battling something viral, according to head coach Jim Hiller, and he took the day to skate with the Marlies group and not really have a full-out practice. On Friday though, he made his return and was a full participant. He made his 2026-27 Leafs debut in an interesting role though.

According to all the beat reporters that were present at the Ford Performance Centre for the second day of camp, Rielly was partnered up with newcomer Emil Andrae on the projected third pair of the lineup.

Looks like Morgan Rielly is paired with Emil Andrae at camp today. @Ozoon_CA — David Alter (@davidalter) September 18, 2026

Ahead of that pair were Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Darren Raddysh forming the top pair, and Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev sticking together from the first day at camp, as the second. Troy Stecher and Nick Blankenburg remained as the extra pairing.

Could a new role spark Morgan Rielly's game?

Rielly has not-so-steadily seen his potential role on the Leafs decrease, but it could produce something pretty good. After leading the team in time-on-ice for several years, and then McCabe taking that mantle for last season, Rielly is most certainly not going to take back that crown. Now, he can be on a somewhat sheltered third pairing to really take advantage of his offensive talents.

If this is the pairings that the Leafs enter their season with, it certainly poses some interesting questions.

Ekman-Larsson and Raddysh is an incredibly interesting pair, since the veteran defender was really in Rielly's current role as a super sheltered offensively charged blueliner, who can put up some points but not really be out there for a lot of defensive responsibility. Now, if Jim Hiller is leaning more into the offense, having these two be the very first pairing could be a wild ride on both ends of the ice. A high-event pair.

While McCabe and Tanev just swallow absoluetly every puck they can find to play simple but extremely effective hockey and be that polar opposite to what Raddysh and Ekman-Larsson have going on.

And then the others. Rielly should be a mainstay and if he is on that bottom pairing (possibly playing his off-side) and it's a cycle of Andrae, Blankenburg (if he signs), and Stecher, then it's a complete mystery to how effective that is going to be.

After a summer filled with trade rumours and expectations that Rielly would be playing somewhere else by now, his role on the team somewhat makes sense but also could sort of ruin any chances to moving him in the end. Teams probably don't love taking on a bottom-pairing defenseman making $7.5 million a season for the next four seasons.

But if he excels? Then maybe they could revisit those conversations.

It's one giant question mark.