Morgan Rielly can do himself and the Maple Leafs a big favour heading into next year

With the 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship now just over a week from being wrapped up, many experiences were made. One specifically for a player from the Toronto Maple Leafs who can use some momentum gained to boost his play for next season.

Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was given the chance to play on a big stage internationally and recorded three points (all assists) in 10 games played. While his numbers certainly were not the best, Canada was knocked out by Finland, finishing fourth without winning a medal.

Although out of luck in that department, Rielly might have taken home a boost for next season that could very well work wonders for him and the Leafs heading into a fresh chapter in Toronto.

How playing with Canada's stars would help Rielly next year

Rielly was fortunate enough to share a locker room with two of Canada's handful of star players in Sidney Crosby and young phenom, Macklin Celebrini. While it may just be fellow Canadians competing together, playing with both Crosby and Celebrini might ignite a spark for Rielly that can improve his performance next season.

As mentioned before, Rielly was only able to record three points. However, learning first-hand how both Crosby and Celebrini carry themselves on the ice, along with others such as Mark Scheifele and blueliners Darnell Nurse and Zach Whitecloud, can help him gain much-needed momentum that puts him back in the elite player role for Toronto.

Those players know what it takes to win and succeed, especially Crosby and Whitecloud, who have both combined for four Stanley Cups won (three for Crosby, one for Whitecloud) and could have very well instilled the same mentality in Rielly heading into next season.

How Rielly at the tournament would help the Maple Leafs next year

This is more or less connected to the point above. However, there has been speculation on whether Rielly would waive his no-move clause to be dealt out of Toronto. Should he agree to being shipped out, the Leafs could score a decent haul for the blueliner, especially if it means Rielly can perform well after the tournament.

Rielly would also help the Leafs by simply using the experience gained while sharing the ice with some of Canada's best. What's interesting is that he hasn't played best-on-best hockey since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he suited up for a fairly stacked Team North America that included teammate Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

The season after that tournament, Rielly had one of his best campaigns, recording 52 points (six goals, 46 assists) in 76 games. Following that, in the 2018-19 season, he recorded his best to date by tallying 72 points (20 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games played.

This might be reading too much into it, as Rielly was of course younger then. However, if that trend continues, he will benefit by getting back into top form and being the top defenceman for the Leafs. The team itself would benefit by having one of its players who was drafted by the organization step up in the near future.

It's unclear if a deal involving Rielly happens this offseason, but it would be something to keep an eye on for next year's trade deadline. Especially if he really does use the experience gained next season to help lead the defence corps for the Leafs.