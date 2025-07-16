Mitch Marner's return to Toronto cemented, other highlights from Leafs' 2025-26 schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs' 2025-2026 schedule has been released, and Mitch Marner's return to Scotiabank Arena wearing visiting colors has been set.

On Wednesday, the National Hockey League revealed its schedule for the upcoming season, and Maple Leafs fans now have a definitive date for the return of the team's fifth all-time leading scorer wearing a Vegas Golden Knights uniform.

Marner's sign-and-trade has been the biggest story of the Leafs' offseason, so far, marking the first significant change to the team's core players in years. The GTA product decided to leave his hometown team for Vegas, igniting a variety of conflicting reactions from the team's fans.

Marner's return, the Maple Leafs' home opener, a visit from Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, the NHL's return to the Olympics, and a Canadian Thanksgiving game are some of the key dates on the schedule.

Marner's return to happen in January

The highly anticipated return of Marner to Toronto will happen on Friday, January 23, 2026, when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Maple Leafs for a 7:00 p.m. start. This will mark the second time in just over a week that the two teams square off. Toronto plays in Vegas on Thursday, January 15.

The Maple Leafs' home and season-opener is slated for Wednesday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m. against their Original Six, storied rival, the Montreal Canadiens. Just five days later, the Leafs will be part of Amazon's "Prime Monday Night Hockey" second season-opener when they host the Detroit Red Wings for a special Canadian Thanksgiving game at 4:00 p.m. Eastern. That game is the second of a back-to-back set against the Red Wings, following their matchup on Saturday, October 11, at 7:00 p.m. in Detroit. That game also serves as the Maple Leafs' first road game.

Former Leafs' coach Sheldon Keefe and the New Jersey Devils make their first visit to Toronto on Tuesday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. That game will mark the Maple Leafs' sixth home game out of seven contests before they head to Buffalo to play the Sabres on Friday, October 24, at 7:00 p.m. for their second away game of the season.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Toronto for another Amazon "Prime Monday Night Hockey" game on Monday, November 3, at 7:00 p.m. Former Leaf Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, and the Edmonton Oilers visit the Leafs on Saturday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m.

The Maple Leafs' first crack at revenge for last year's playoff defeat to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers does not come until Tuesday, December 2, when they visit Florida for a 7:00 p.m. start. The Leafs host the Panthers on Tuesday, January 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Toronto's annual trip through the Sunshine State starts on Wednesday, February 25, with a visit to the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m., followed by a game at Amerant Bank Arena the next night, Thursday, February 26, at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs' final meeting with the Panthers, their third-to-last game of the season, is on Saturday, April 11, in Toronto at 7:00 p.m. The Leafs' regular season finale is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, in Ottawa at 7:30 p.m. for the latest installment of the Battle of Ontario.

The NHL is on pause during February for the Winter Olympics in Italy. NHL players will participate for the first time since 2014 in Sochi. The Leafs' last game before the Olympic break is Tuesday, February 3, in Edmonton at 8:30 p.m. EST. They resume their schedule on February 25 with the previously mentioned trip to Florida.

Divisional contests against the reigning champion Panthers, McDavid and the Cup finalists Edmonton Oilers, will provide measuring sticks for next season's edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs; however, Marner's return to Toronto is the most highly anticipated date on the Leafs' regular-season schedule.