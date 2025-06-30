Maple Leafs reportedly complete Mitch Marner sign-and-trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported.

Elliotte Friedman confirmed the news moments after.

8 X $12M for Marner https://t.co/04I4Skg2Sg — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 30, 2025

News of the trade wasn’t exactly a shocker as rumblings had circulated since the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles. Insiders like Elliotte Friedman and David Pagnotta had reported that the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights had a preliminary deal in place this past weekend.

However, the Golden Knights needed to clear cap space in order to fit Marner and his contract extension in place.

To that effect, Kaplan reported that Marner would also sign a four-year, $48 million extension. The deal carries a $12 million AAV.

It’s worth pointing out that Marner’s new contract is well below his purported asking price of $14 million AAV.

The deal ends months of speculation regarding Marner’s future. The Toronto Maple Leafs pushed to sign him to a contract extension since last summer. Marner’s camp broke off talks once training camp began.

Then, there was radio silence throughout the season and playoffs regarding a new contract for Marner in Toronto. Speculation picked up again once the Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers from the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The indication was, however, that Marner was bent on testing free agency. Well, it seems Marner won’t test free agency, after all. He’s expected to sign his new contract before free agency opens on July 1.

As for the Maple Leafs, the return was believed to be forward Nic Roy. It remains to be seen what other pieces may come back to Toronto. The speculation was that the Leafs would command a significant haul amid tampering suspicions by Vegas and the Marner camp.

This story is an ongoing development. So, fans should stay tuned because there will be plenty more information coming in throughout the evening.