Mitch Marner's agent still believes Toronto treated him unfairly

It took a while, but Mitch Marner’s agent finally came out in his defense. While we respectfully disagree with Darren Ferris, it was about high time he did something like this for his client.

During an appearance on PuckPedia’s Hockey Show, the notable player rep blasted the Toronto Maple Leafs for not being “protected by his organization.”

If Ferris was referring to Mike Babcock’s bullying, well, he might have a bit of a loose point.

But he wasn’t talking about any sort of harassment from a coach. Ferris specifically referred to Marner’s entry-level contract (ELC).

“When he first signed with the Leafs in his entry-level, they did not want him to have performance bonuses in there.”

That statement is positively false. Marner’s ELC contemplated an $850k performance bonus with an $895K base salary.

Perhaps Marner’s grievance is that he didn’t get the same amount of bonuses as Auston Matthews did. Matthews got $2.85 million in bonuses in his ELC.

But let’s face it. While Marner was a fourth-overall pick, he didn’t come into the league with the same hype as Matthews did, a first-overall pick and generational talent.

Still, Ferris made it seem like Marner actually did the Leafs a favor by signing with them. Marner’s rep made it seem like, despite his better judgment and calls from folks with the London Knights, Marner signed the ELC anyway.

“Mitch just told me, ‘Darren, I just want to sign this.’ So, against my wishes he did.”

Now, Ferris wants to vilify the Maple Leafs by making it seem like the organization somehow backed out obligations it had to pay him.

Ultimately, Ferris justified Marner bailing on the Maple Leafs by using the online backlash and an awful carjacking as excuses for his decision. But the worst part of all was making Marner the playoff scapegoat.

It’s too bad for Mr. Ferris that Marner just happened to disappear when the Golden Knights needed him the most this past offseason.

Mitch Marner loving it in Vegas

Ferris tried to rub it in by painting this rosy picture of Marner living it up in Vegas. Marner’s agent made it clear that the former Maple Leafs’ star is just chuffed to bits in Sin City.

“He’s really enjoying it there. He’s got a clear mind. He’s able to focus on hockey.”

“He was never protected by his organization.”



Darren Ferris on Mitch Marner’s tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Starting all the way with no performance bonuses in his entry-level contract, to how he became the playoff scapegoat.



Full episode for your commute home below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YkQ5Fip1pU — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 22, 2026

Indeed, Marner has to focus on hockey. The Golden Knights were fortunate enough to make the playoffs in the Western Conference with 95 points. That was good for first place in the Pacific Division.

Had Marner and his club played in the East, they wouldn’t have even made the postseason. The Washington Capitals had 95 points and missed the playoffs by three.

Ultimately, what seems the most curious in this entire discussion is the timing. Why would Darren Ferris come out now and defend Marner like this? It’s clear that there’s some sort of buyer’s remorse at play here.

Had Marner and Vegas won the Stanley Cup, there’s no question that Ferris and everyone around Marner would be rubbing it into Toronto’s face.

That wasn’t the case. Marner’s disappearance in Games 4 through 6 in the Stanley Cup Final proved he doesn’t show up in big games.

I don’t know about others, but it seems to me like this sudden disclosure might just be a way of trying to get back into Maple Leafs fans’ good graces. The Golden Knights are a notorious cutthroat organization. Since Marner didn’t deliver this past season, he’ll be on a short leash next year. If Vegas can’t make another strong playoff run, don’t be surprised if Kelly McCrimmon calls John Chayka to ask if he wants Marner back.