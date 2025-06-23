Mitch Marner and Toronto Maple Leafs destined to reunite

The thought of Mitch Marner leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason has fans understandably upset.

But would it make things worse if Marner’s departure was only temporary? What if Marner returned to the Leafs after his departure this offseason?

Insider Pierre LeBrun let loose an interesting tease in The Athletic. In a piece from June 21, LeBrun reported that his sources have told him Marner is considering a short-term deal.

Let’s pause for a moment.

We’ve all been operating under the assumption that Marner is looking for a long-term deal to lock in a high AAV for what could be the rest of his career. In essence, that’s what Leon Draisaitl did in Edmonton.

But LeBrun dropped a tantalizing thought. Marner could be looking at a two-year deal instead of a six or seven-year deal.

Two years?

According to LeBrun, Marner could be looking at two years at $12 to $13 million. Marner’s rationale is that he’ll hit free agency again in two seasons when the salary cup is due to jump once again.

That situation opens the door for a reunion between Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Think about it his way: It’s like breaking up with someone, seeing other people, but somehow leaving the door for a reconciliation later on.

Hey, stranger things have happened.

Mitch Marner looking to leave his options open with Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs could end up back together sooner than anyone might have expected. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

The situation now may not be conducive for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs to work out a long-term deal. But in two or three years, could things change?

Suppose Marner signs in Vegas or Los Angeles. Things don’t go quite as planned. Meanwhile, the Leafs finally crack the code and make it to the Eastern Conference Final. Heck, they even go all the way and potentially win a Stanley Cup.

Would Marner view the team differently at that point?

It would be like seeing your ex-significant others go through a radical transformation, making them so much more desirable.

But that only happens until after you’ve broken up with them. Perhaps it’s a case of “absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Yes, ladies and gentlemen. I am officially leaving the door open for Mitch Marner to return to the Toronto Maple Leafs after a brief stint away from the team. While I don’t wish that he fails wherever he signs, it seems to me that, unless he signs a long-term deal elsewhere, Marner and the Leafs are destined to get back together.