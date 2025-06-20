Toronto Maple Leafs should be very interested in the services of future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane. The three-time Stanley Cup winner is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1st. Losing Mitch Marner seems inevitable but replacing him with Kane on the right side of Auston Matthews could lessen the burden. Matthews admires Kane, and the two have enjoyed playing together for Team USA in the past.

Kane might be 36, but he proved last season with the Detroit Red Wings that he can still produce, as he registered 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 72 games. Before Kane signed with the Red Wings in 2023, he received some interest from the Maple Leafs. I would be shocked if that interest wasn't still there. Kane is a proven winner, a leader, and someone who helps Leafs GM Brad Treliving change the team's DNA.

If Marner indeed leaves in free agency, the Maple Leafs right-wing position will become thin and there will be a gaping hole in the Leafs top six. Now, there is a chance that Kane re-signs with the Red Wings, as he's enjoyed his time there, but if he's looking for a chance to win one more cup before retiring, the Leafs would be a better option. He might not be the prototypical Craig Berube type of player, but Kane knows how to win, and Berube along with Treliving wants nothing more than to win.

Kane has only ever played for original six franchises during his 18 seasons in the NHL. Most of his time was spent in Chicago, where he helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups. He was then traded to the New York Rangers in 2023. Kane has spent the last two seasons with the Red Wings. Why not add the Maple Leafs to his list? I'm sure he would love the opportunity to play with Matthews every game for an entire NHL season and playoffs. If he stays healthy, there's no reason he can't provide 20-25 goals and 60+ points for the Leafs.

According to puckpedia.com, the Leafs are entering free agency with $25.7 million in salary cap space. All indications point to John Tavares re-signing with the Leafs for around $5.5 million, so that leaves the Leafs with around $20 million. Although the team still has to re-sign RFA Matthew Knies, I expect Treliving to get greedy this summer and make a statement that he really does intend to change the DNA of the Leafs into a winning team. I think Kane would be a good fit in Toronto and a move in the right direction even if only for the short term (1-2 years), until a prospect like Easton Cowan is ready.