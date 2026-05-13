Matthews and McDavid teaming up in 2027 may not be impossible

The idea of Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid teaming up as soon as next season isn't a crazy as it might seem.

The speculation is nothing new. The talk about McDavid coming to Toronto is about as old as hockey itself. But this season, it seems that the Oilers are at a crossroads. Edmonton is much closer to a rebuild than they are to a Stanley Cup. And it seems that the clock is running out on McDavid's competitive window in Oil Country.

The same could be said about Matthews. The Leafs are seemingly heading towards a rebuild. Matthews isn't getting any younger, and, well, it seems like the end of his time in Toronto is nigh.

The reality is that they both have two years left on their current deals. They’re in eerily similar spots. And so, there’s a chance they might be considering joining forces. Whether that’s in Toronto or Edmonton would seem to depend on each team’s outlook.

At this point, in fact, it would seem like the Leafs have much more dry powder to make a trade for McDavid work than the Oilers have of landing McDavid. Of course, that situation could change if McDavid pushes the Oilers to trade him to Toronto.

Now, McDavid doesn't seem like the kind of guy that would do that. He seems willing to help the Oilers find a way out of the situation they're in. Perhaps if it does come to a point where he's unwilling to extend in Edmonton, his people would be honest about it. That would give Edmonton enough time to figure out what to do, and work together with McDavid's people to make the situation work for all side.

The likelihood of such a trade at this point is lower than aliens suddenly landing in New York City saying, "We come in peace." But the chatter will pick on both sides as the season progresses, especially if one or both teams struggle out of the gate.

The Maple Leafs missed the playoffs this season, while the Oilers got the heave-ho in the first round. The two teams are trending in a similar direction, though the outlook for the Maple Leafs could be more bullish, given the major 2026 NHL Draft Lottery win.

It would be a horrific idea to imagine Matthews, McDavid, and Gavin McKenna playing on the same team. Add a solid top-D and a serviceable goalie, and all of a sudden, the Maple Leafs could become a team to rival the Colorado Avalanche.

It’s a bit of a far-fetched idea at this point. But it’s an idea that might not seem so crazy as extension talks loom next summer. The only holdup would be the timeline for such a deal. It’s not something that’s likely to happen during the season. The timeline notwithstanding, does not preclude either star from laying some groundwork a year in advance.