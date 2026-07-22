Matthew Knies urged to model game after 2-time Stanley Cup winner

Since making his NHL debut late in the 2022-23 season, Matthew Knies has displayed a tantalizing blend of skill and power for the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the 2024-25 season, he was one of only three NHL players to register 25 goals and 150 hits.

The former second-round pick has been the subject of many trade rumors so far this offseason. Reports suggest Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka would have to be blown away with an offer to move on from the upside of Knies. Signed long-term to a reasonable deal with an increasing NHL salary cap, the Leafs have a potentially dominant presence in their lineup if they can consistently unlock the skill and power elements to the left winger's game. So, how do they do it?

How Emulating Dustin Brown Can Unlock Matthew Knies' Potential

On the surface, the traditional stats for the 2025-26 season show Knies continued to ascend, notching a career high in points (66) and assists (43) across 79 games. He also scored 23 goals, surpassing twenty for the second year in a row.

Yet, he had his lowest number of hits (152) in three seasons. Also, after being a plus player in each of his first two full NHL seasons, his plus-minus rating was a dreadful minus-thirty. For comparison purposes, his linemate for much of the year, Auston Matthews, was minus-four.

During a recent episode of the Toronto Sports Rush podcast, host Kyle Andrew questioned guest Pierre McGuire about Knies' game and a missing element last season. "Physicality more than anything else. Be aggressive on the forecheck," was the former coach's response.

McGuire noted Knies' physical attributes, his size (6'3'' tall, 225 lbs), and his skating ability, but thought the physical play was mostly missing from his game last year, as well as extra effort on the forecheck. The analyst also mentioned Knies' dreadful plus-minus number, saying he wasn't paying enough attention to defensive zone responsibilities.

Andrew cited the Maple Leafs' offseason additions as evidence that Chayka is shaping the team to be more physical. He said, "They've put some big bodies out there, and he needs to step up and be one of them." He commented that seeing Knies be more physical is the hole he needs to fill in his game.

McGuire offered an interesting solution. "One of the things I'd do, if I was a coach and staff in Toronto, I'd get a tape of Dustin Brown when he was the captain of the LA Kings and they were winning Stanley Cups," said McGuire. "No player personified what Matthew Knies needs to be more than Dustin Brown."

"No player personified what Matthew Knies needs to be more than Dustin Brown." Pierre McGuire on Matthew Knies

He explained how Brown was a league-wide feared forechecker during his playing days, wreaking havoc and helping lead the Kings to two titles. McGuire outlined the benefits to Matthews, the Leafs, and Knies if the young power forward can take his physical game to another level.

In 2025-26, Knies had thirty fewer hits than his career-high of 182 during the 2024-25 season. Hitting statistics weren't tracked by the NHL until 2007-08, Brown's age-23 season, his fourth year in the league. That season, he had a career-best 33 goals and 311 hits. The NHL lockout of 2012-13 kept him from registering nine successive seasons of 200+ hits.

Despite hits not being counted for the first three seasons of his career, Brown had eight seasons of 200+ hits. He also had sixteen double-digit goal seasons, reached over twenty goals seven times, and is fifth on the NHL's all-time list of hit leaders.

Knies is entering his age-24 season, around the time that Brown's career took off. The good news for the Maple Leafs is that Knies has already put up some impressive offensive numbers. If Knies can improve his physical edge and defensive responsibilities while continuing to progress offensively, the Leafs have a major weapon for years to come.

McGuire's target for Knies is about maximizing what he can become. By blending his natural skill with the relentless, heavy-hitting identity of a prime Dustin Brown, Knies can provide the exact playoff posture the Maple Leafs have desperately lacked. If the young winger can inject grit into his nightly performances, he will elevate his own ceiling and help the Leafs unlock their ultimate postseason goal.