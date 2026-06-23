Insider reveals the trade offers Maple Leafs are receiving for Matthew Knies

With a mandate to turn around the Toronto Maple Leafs, new general manager John Chayka is leaving no stone unturned. Much to the chagrin of many in the team's fan base, the Leafs new front office leader has made it clear he is considering offers for young, proven power forward Matthew Knies.

The already active Maple Leafs GM has publicly stated it is "not probable" the team moves on from its first-line left winger, but he has not been shy in confirming that he is willing to listen to offers. That trade chatter surrounding Knies continues, there is at least the possibility that Toronto is still considering a Knies trade.

During an appearance on TSN's OverDrive, hockey insider Pierre LeBrun gave an update on what types of offers the Maple Leafs are receiving for Knies.

Pierre LeBrun Reveals Trade Packages are Pitching for Matthew Knies

LeBrun explained that conversations are definitely being had, but refused to say Knies will get dealt. He added it might get to a point where "Toronto has no choice but to dig in on those conversations if teams keep showing how serious they are in getting Matthew Knies."

Host Bryan Hayes, mirroring the thoughts of many fans, noted the fascination of the Knies' trade talk. He remarked on reports that the Maple Leafs would only trade him if "blown away", but asked, "What does that mean? What are they (Leafs) looking for?"

Hayes asked LeBrun what would be mandatory in a return for the Leafs to move on from Knies. The TSN insider responded that the Maple Leafs have had multiple variations of deals thrown at them.

"One team is offering a really good defenseman, another team is offering a different type of forward, but another team is offering a futures package."





LeBrun remarked that he senses that the Leafs haven't told teams that there is only one thing they are interested in. "They are just taking calls and saying, put your best foot forward," he observed. He pointed out that he thinks Chayka is "being genuine when he says he is more likely than not keeping Matthew Knies, but he's also taking calls." The insider closed by saying that Toronto is not taking "generic" offers on Knies that must include one specific ask, but they are listening to different things.





"They are just taking calls and saying, put your best foot forward." Pierre LeBrun on Leafs-Knies trade talk

As the NHL offseason trade market heats up, the Maple Leafs may potentially be put in a position to weigh more aggressive external packages against the immense value Knies brings to their current roster. Before long, it will be known if someone steps up with an offer that Chayka can't refuse.