Matthew Knies sends clear message about his Maple Leafs future

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies made his thoughts clear about his future with the team. In particular, he sent a clear message to the fanbase, reassuring everyone that rumors were just that, rumors.

Following practice on Friday, Knies spoke to the media, highlighting how important GM John Chayka made him feel about his role with the team.

"He felt that I was a valuable piece here and that's what I have to earn & show every day is just, you know, that I want to be here, that they need me here. I just got to keep going with that mindset."

Matthew Knies on Leafs GM John Chayka:



"He felt that I was a valuable piece here & that's what I have to earn & show every day is just, you know, that I want to be here, that they need me here. I just got to keep going with that mindset ..."https://t.co/HCcapa09v3 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 19, 2026

The barrage of trade rumors came during Brad Treliving’s administration, particularly at the NHL trade deadline last season. Numerous rumors floated, including one positing that the Maple Leafs were close to a deal with the Montreal Canadiens, with Matthew Knies as the centerpiece.

Fortunately, that deal didn’t go through.

And for Knies, it means another opportunity in the blue and white.

Judging from what Chayka has strived to build this offseason, it doesn’t seem like Knies will be going anywhere soon.

Check out Matthews Knies’ full comments here.

Matthew Knies to play on Maple Leafs’ top line

In what should be no surprise to Maple Leafs fans, Matthew Knies will be on the top line with Jack Roslovic and Auston Matthews. The trio should be part of an exciting combination, one that could make plenty of noise this season.

Fans got a glimpse of that line on Saturday night in the preseason opener against the Canadiens. The Leafs will be looking for Knies to click once again with Matthews, as the duo will be crucial to Toronto’s hopes of contending this season.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that the vote of confidence from Chayka signals that the Leafs aren’t looking to move Knies.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

Confidence boost will be critical in 2026-27

All told, the expectation is that a boost in confidence will help Knies take that next step in becoming a bona fide 30-goal scorer.

He’ll have every opportunity to prove he can be that player. And the Maple Leafs will need him to be that guy. Otherwise, the missed opportunity could make it hard for the team to make up for the potentially lost offense.

But that won’t hopefully be the case. Matthew Knies has proven to be a truly valuable piece to the Maple Leafs. That’s why the organization will be looking for the 23-year-old to become one of the cornerstones, as the team has put the Core Four in the rearview and turns to a new set of stars to anchor the next core.