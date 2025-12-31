Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann powering through opponents for Leafs amid stars' absence

With key stars sidelined, the Toronto Maple Leafs again found timely offense from their promising power forward duo. The injury news was not promising before Toronto faced the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, but it didn't matter to two players.



The Maple Leafs were not deterred by the pregame news that Auston Matthews and defenseman Chris Tanev would join William Nylander as injury scratches before they faced the Devils. Instead, Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies played starring roles in an important victory.





Knies and McMann have played a prominent role in Toronto's current four-game points streak, delivering important goals and a physical presence while helping fill the void left by the absences of Nylander and, most recently, Matthews and Tanev.

Power Forwards Helping Rejuvenate Leafs' Power Play

The Leafs can't lose touch with their divisional and conference foes in a crowded standings, creating added meaning to those matchups. Adding to the urgency is Toronto's place at the bottom of the East before puck drop against New Jersey.

The recent firing of assistant coach Marc Savard and the addition of Steve Sullivan to the Maple Leafs' bench have rejuvenated a season-long struggling power play. The man-advantage hot streak continued against the Devils.

McMann kick-started the Leafs' offense, scoring a power-play goal during the team's second opportunity of the first period. After the first unit had multiple chances to score, McMann received a pass from Nick Robertson just inside the Devils' blue line and confidently buried a wrist shot blocker-side on Jacob Markstrom.

Not long after his goal gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead, he darted into open ice and received a bank pass from defenseman Troy Stecher, breaking in all alone on Markstrom. However, on this occasion, he was denied by the blocker of the Devils' goalie. During the second period, McMann assisted on another Maple Leafs' power play goal from the second unit by Nicolas Roy that gave Toronto a 2-0 lead.

McMann's speed and scoring prowess have been very evident in recent games. Over the Maple Leafs' four-game point streak, he has scored three goals, added an assist, and has sixteen shots on net. He is driving the net and has been hard on the forecheck.

Knies had a hot start to 2025-26, but then hit a dry stretch. He, too, has bolstered the Leafs' attack during their recent streak. He has four goals (on only ten shots) and two assists during the team's past four games.

His size and net-front presence have played a big part in the Maple Leafs' resurgent power play. He scored in back-to-back games against the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings with the man advantage. His empty-netter iced the game against New Jersey after fending off a check.

Knies' biggest contribution against the Devils came from an emotional boost from a fight with the Devils' captain, Nico Hischier. After some jousting before a neutral zone faceoff, the Leafs' bruising winger made quick work of Hischier. For Leafs' fans, it brought back memories of his retribution against Vegas' Zach Whitecloud from a questionable open-ice hit a year ago.

Immediately after his dustup with Hischier, the Maple Leafs scored a third goal, this time from Calle Jarnkrok, to open up a commanding 3-0 lead.

McMann (12) and Knies (11) are the fourth and fifth Leafs to hit double-digits in goal scoring. They are not far behind team leaders Matthews and John Tavares, each with 15. The power forwards have combined for six of the team's sixteen power-play goals. Knies has a team-leading four in that department.

Nearing the midpoint of the season, both Knies and McMann are tracking to land in the twenty-five-goal neighborhood. Whether it's along the boards or around the net, both are playing with an edge that has been difficult for opponents to match.

Their physical and direct style has added a different dimension to the Maple Leafs' attack, and if that continues, it should only strengthen Toronto's push up the standings as the second half of the season unfolds.