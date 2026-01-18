Maple Leafs would do well to extend heart-and-soul forward

An interesting rumor about the Toronto Maple Leafs making the rounds is a potential extension for Scott Laughton.

During an appearance on DFO Rundown from January 14, insider David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period suggested that the Maple Leafs could extend Scott Laughton, keeping him in Toronto beyond this season.

Laughton is set to become a UFA this summer, and, well, the Maple Leafs stand to see him walk away for nothing after surrendering Nikita Grebenkin and a first-round pick at last year’s trade deadline.

But that’s not the direction that Pagnotta feels this situation could go. Pagnotta believes that the Maple Leafs could use the upcoming break to extend Laughton:

“I don’t believe contract talks have started yet, but they would like to keep Scott Laughton beyond this season. This is another scenario where maybe they utilize the Olympic break period. This is another example of a team wanting to hold on to some of their guys, with Laughton being one of them in Toronto. I think the Leafs want to make that happen.”

Indeed, the Olympic break could be a fantastic time to make something happen. The layoff will give GM Brad Treliving some time to address other pressing matters, like extending Laughton.

Laughton, meanwhile, is from Oakville, Ontario, and seems to have hit his stride this season. Some early-season injuries kept the 31-year-old out of the lineup. But that seems to be in the past, with Laughton now really becoming a heart-and-soul guy for the Maple Leafs.

While Laughton does not light up the scoreboard, his presence on the ice, toughness, and overall leadership are significant boosts to his already commanding presence on the penalty kill. He’s stabilized the bottom six and should factor into the Maple Leafs’ plans moving forward.

Predicting Laughton’s next contract with Maple Leafs

Predicting Scott Laughton’s next deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs is no easy task. Laughton is still very much a serviceable center. Barring a disastrous injury, he seems to have plenty in the tank.

So, the Maple Leafs and Laughton may sort of compromise and reach a middle-ground deal. A four-year deal wouldn’t be out of the question. A shorter-term deal may seem unlikely, while a longer-term deal might be possible if the Maple Leafs feel that adding more cost certainty moving forward would be ideal.

I could see Laughton getting a bump from his current $3 million cap hit to somewhere between $4 and $5 million. Of course, if the Leafs extend Laughton to, say, five years, that cap hit could land closer to $4 million AAV.

That’s merely speculation, considering that Laughton could get more on the open market. Team desperate for help down the middle could overpay for Laughton. That situation seems unlikely at this point, given how well Laughton has turned into the player the Maple Leafs hoped he would be.