Scott Laughton leads the way for Maple Leafs in emotional win

The Toronto Maple Leafs came back late and defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. Scott Laughton scored a late tying goal against his former team to power the Maple Leafs to the win. Easton Cowan ripped one past Vladar in the overtime frame to win the game for the Maple Leafs. A late comeback win means a lot to a Maple Leafs team that is sitting just on the outside looking into the playoff race. A win like this not only keeps momentum, but it builds momentum.

Stellar game all around

The Maple Leafs have recorded points in their last eight games. The Maple Leafs stuck with it the entire night, when offence didn't come easily. Scott Laughton will be the standout player from tonight's game. He scored the game-tying goal and went 19-20 in the faceoff circle, including a few big wins in overtime. Dennis Hildeby had a strong night for the Maple Leafs as well, with a lot of big-time saves in the extra frame and late in the net. He has become a player that the coaching staff and players trust and want in the net.

Easton Cowan and John Tavares had a great play in overtime to win the game. The extra frame was full of excitement and will go down as one of the best all season long. Hildeby stopped Trevor Zegras on a breakaway, Cowan was stopped on a breakaway, and there were multiple odd-man rushes. After a rush play from the Flyers and a great save from Morgan Rielly and Hildeby, Tavares and Cowan bolted up the ice for a two-on-one, and a nice pass from Tavares to Cowan ended the game.

Building momentum moving forward

The Maple Leafs played a complete game and didn't quit in what could have been a frustrating game for the Maple Leafs. The Leafs will look to build on this game as they host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. The Maple Leafs have done a great job as of late, grinding for points while being without their top scorer, William Nylander.