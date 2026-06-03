Maple Leafs waste 2 draft picks by giving up on prospects

The Toronto Maple Leafs gave up on two prospects on Monday. The June 1 deadline for expiring NHL Draft rights saw the Leafs allow two former picks to leave.

In particular, we’re talking about forward Matthew Hlacar and defenseman Nathan Mayes. Both were seventh-round picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, and, well, didn’t impress enough to warrant an NHL entry-level contract.

So, the Maple Leafs allowed these players’ rights to expire. According to the prevailing rules, they will be allowed to re-enter the 2026 NHL Draft. However, given their current trajectory, there isn’t much of a chance they’ll draw any significant attention.

Mayes, 19, is a left-shot defenseman who played with the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL. He scored two goals and 16 points in 63 games this past season. He has size at 6’4” and 201 pounds. However, he didn’t seem to do enough to impress the organization to sign him.

As for Hlacar, the 20-year-old also shows size at 6’3” and 205 pounds. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the offensive numbers the Maple Leafs would have hoped for. In 51 games with the Kitchener Rangers, he scored six goals and 12 points.

By letting them walk at this point, the organization essentially wasted two draft picks. Sure, they were seventh-rounders. But when thinking about how few picks the Leafs have, it’s terrible the organization didn’t do more to find potentially suitable NHL-caliber players.

Maple Leafs organization might still have plans for both prospects

The Maple Leafs organization might still have plans for both Hlacar and Mayes. Assuming they go undrafted this year, and there’s a pretty good chance of that, the club might sign them to AHL-level contracts.

As such, Hlacar and Mayes could become earmarked for the Marlies. That situation would at least salvage the picks themselves. It would allow the Maple Leafs to keep the two players in the organization without committing them to NHL-level contracts.

Perhaps there might be a couple of teams out there willing to give these prospects another shot. But if there isn’t, the Maple Leafs could still find a spot for them further down the trough.

Who knows, they could still turn into serviceable NHL-caliber players? That’s something that time will tell. In the meantime, it’s always a good idea to stock up the AHL system. The Marlies are a playoff team and will need all the help they can get moving forward.